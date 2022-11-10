Bulleit Announces Re-Release of Barrel Strength Bourbon

After its release in 2016, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Barrel Strength Bourbon is now back on shelves nationwide, in time for the holidays.

The barrels selected to create Bulleit Barrel Strength were emptied and combined into a single batch without the inclusion of water at any point in the process. As a result of the lack of dilution with water, Bulleit Barrel Strength is darker in color and has a different profile than Bulleit Bourbon.

Bulleit Barrel Strength is medium-amber in color, with gentle spiciness and sweet oak aromas. The mid-palate is smooth with tones of maple, oak and nutmeg. The finish is long, dry, and satiny with light toffee flavors, and deepened oak notes.

The alcohol by volume varies by batch because the bourbon is bottled straight from the barrel, uncut and unfiltered, but will generally range from 120-125 proof. Bulleit Barrel Strength is packaged in the iconic Bulleit frontier-inspired bottle, adorned with a black label and orange accents.

This year, Bulleit Barrel Strength earned a Double Platinum medal and was named the Best Straight Bourbon at the 2022 ASCOT Award.

Bulleit Barrel Strength carries a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750 ml bottle, which varies by market.

For More Information:

https://www.bulleit.com/whiskeys/bulleit-barrel-strength/