Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Launches The Bulleit Pioneer Project

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey announces The Bulleit Pioneer Project, a multi-year campaign that brings to life the brand’s commitment to amplifying emerging and underrepresented voices across art, sustainability, food, and technology. The Bulleit Pioneer Project’s first activation is in partnership with the music and creator platform, UnitedMasters and GRAMMY award-nominated spoken word poet J. Ivy.

Bulleit has tapped J. Ivy as the inspiration and host of the Remix Challenge. UnitedMasters Remix Challenges are social first showcases that blend the roster and network of UnitedMasters, providing life-changing opportunities for millions of artists, producers, and creatives to collaborate, all within Instagram.

The Remix Challenge launched on Wednesday, December 7th across UnitedMaster’s and J. Ivy’s social channels encouraging creators across a variety of creative disciplines to remix the launch video with their interpretation of what the Frontier Spirit means to them. J. Ivy kicked off the challenge by showing his audience his interpretation of the Frontier Spirit.

J. Ivy is a three-time GRAMMY Nominated, Peabody, Clio, Telly, and NAACP Image Award-Winning Poet, Spoken Word Artist, Actor & Songwriter widely known for his appearances on HBO Def Poetry and his feature with hip hop’s biggest names.

He was recently nominated for the first-ever GRAMMY Award for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. He has collaborated with John Legend, RZA, The Last Poets, The Roots, Common, Mos Def, The Black Crowes, Bob Dylan, Deepak Chopra, Michael Jordan and many more. He supports his community through his Write to Live Academy and the Dear Father Initiative, which encourages young people to explore careers in the arts.

“It has always been my mission to create career-advancing opportunities for poets and creatives like myself. With the GRAMMY Awards introducing the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album category this year, it only feels right to create a space for more aspiring creatives to champion themselves and show the world what they can do. I’m honored to be a conduit in exploring The Bulleit Frontier Spirit while helping other creatives do the same. This platform will empower creative expression in an organic way for millions of young creators…for generation after generation. This is such a historic moment,” said J. Ivy.

There will be one winner and four finalists of the challenge. The winner of the Remix Challenge will receive a one-hour mentorship session with J. Ivy to hone their craft as a creative, along with a 3 day/2 night trip to Los Angeles to attend UnitedMasters’ Celebration of Independence, an official Grammy’s party in Los Angeles on February 3rd featuring Russ, Brent Faiyaz, and Tobe Nwigwe.***

“The Bulleit Pioneer Project continues our history of partnering with people and organizations on the frontier of culture,” said Sophie Kelly, Sr. Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo North America. “From our work with American Forests, replenishing natural resources, to promoting equity and opportunity within the arts through our partnerships with Film Independent and Tribeca Festival, we are building upon this today with UnitedMasters and J.Ivy to kick off The Bulleit Pioneer Project.”

The Remix Challenge submissions are welcome until December 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and will be vetted by J. Ivy. The potential winner will be notified on/about December 21, 2022, via UnitedMasters and J.Ivy’s Instagram accounts. To be eligible to enter for a chance to win, you must be 21+ and based in the United States. All finalists must provide legal documentation to prove they are of legal drinking age.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Instagram account required. Submission must be entrant’s original work; entrant assigns all right, title and interest in submission to United Masters, LLC. To accept prize, winner must be able to travel to Los Angeles 2/3 – 2/5/2023. Mentorship session subject to J. Ivy’s availability and other restrictions. Subject to Official Rules available at UnitedMasters Instagram account (@unitedmasters), including entry procedure, judging criteria, prize details/restrictions and full details. Contest sponsored by United Masters, LLC, Brooklyn, NY 11210. (Not sponsored by Diageo Americas, Inc.)

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-nZzojgHB/