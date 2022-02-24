Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Collaborates With Ryan Necci & The Buffalo Gospel To Share Great Whiskey And Great Music

Louisville, KY – Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey and Americana singer / songwriter Ryan Necci are excited to announce their collaboration. After being introduced to Buzzard’s Roost Rye by a friend, Necci was taken with the quirky name and the image of the buzzard roosting on a branch on the label. Next thing you know, he’d written a song called “Buzzard’s Roost.” The song drops on Feb. 22 on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and others.

“Everything about that bottle caught my attention, from the name of it to the image on the bottle to the liquid inside,” said Necci. “I couldn’t stop thinking about it and it set my songwriting engine in motion. I’m happy to collaborate with the top-shelf team at Buzzard’s Roost.”

In addition to the single, which drops Feb. 22, the collaboration with Buzzard’s Roost will include live performances and appearances at retail stores, bars and festivals where Buzzard’s Roost whiskeys are available. Necci and Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender Jason Brauner also created a cocktail called the “Buffalo Gospel Manhattan,” featuring Buzzard’s Roost Barrel Strength Bourbon, chocolate bitters and Meletti Amaro.

Necci’s first live performance of the new song will be at Frankfort Avenue Liquors in Louisville on Saturday, Feb. 26 at from 7-9 p.m. Frankfort Avenue Liquors has an in-store bar and often hosts live music. Buzzard’s Roost whiskey will be on the menu, including the Buffalo Gospel cocktail.

Ryan and his band, The Buffalo Gospel, debuted the “Buzzard’s Roost” song in November at a launch event for Buzzard’s Roost Bourbon at Bardstown Bourbon Company. “He had the whole room under his spell with that song,” said Buzzard’s Roost co-founder and master blender Jason Brauner. “Ryan’s style is a captivating mix of country and Americana, and anyone who loves whiskey and good music will love this song – and it sounds even better with a glass of Buzzard’s Roost whiskey in-hand!”

“We all share a love of great music and great whiskey,” said Buzzard’s Roost co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “We were so excited when we found out Ryan had written a song inspired by our whiskey! We can’t wait to share more of Ryan’s music and more of our whiskey with our mutual fans.”

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an exceptional line of whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost redefines American whiskey, with its focus on treating barrels in very deliberate ways to achieve rare and exceptional flavors. No other whiskey in the world has flavor profiles like Buzzard’s Roost. Buzzard’s Roost is proudly woman-owned and led, and is currently distributed throughout KY, MA, Ohio and NM with more states coming soon. The Buzzard’s Roost portfolio includes Barrel Strength Bourbon, Barrel Strength Rye, Toasted Barrel Rye, Toasted French Oak Bourbon, Peated Rye and Small Batch Rye. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Follow @BuzzardsRoost on Instagram and Facebook.

About Ryan Necci and The Buffalo Gospel

Ryan Necci & The Buffalo Gospel’s first album, We Can Be Horses, debuted in 2013 and was called “musically arresting” and “minimalist and masterful” by critics. His later music received similar acclaim and in 2021 Ryan signed a record deal with BMG and released “Bloodlines,” the first song off of his upcoming album. Ryan and the band released “Crying Wolf” in November 2021, and “Buzzard’s Roost” is the band’s first new single of 2022.

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com/home