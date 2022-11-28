Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Launches New Online Shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— To meet growing demand for its luxury bourbons and rye whiskies, Buzzard’s Roost is launching a new online shop. Craft whiskey lovers in 32 states will now be able to order three Buzzard’s Roost craft whiskies online from the Buzzard’s Roost website.

“While our distribution has been expanding at a nice pace over the last three years, we have an equally expanding fan base across the country and we’re excited to make Buzzard’s Roost whiskies available to more people, especially in time for holiday entertaining and gifting,” said Buzzard’s Roost CEO Judy Hollis Jones.

The Buzzard’s Roost online shop is powered by Barcart and three SKUs will be available online to start, including three of the most popular expressions:

Buzzard’s Roost Barrel Strength Bourbon

Buzzard’s Roost Barrel Strength Rye

Buzzard’s Roost Toasted Barrel Rye

As a holiday gift, any of these bottles are sure to be appreciated by craft whiskey lovers and cocktail enthusiasts. Buzzard’s Roost Toasted American Oak Bourbon will join the line-up soon, with more SKUs to be added over time. Shipping is $14.99 per order.

Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey launched in Kentucky in the summer of 2019 with three barrels of rye whiskey. Today, Buzzard’s Roost is distributed in 11 markets, has launched nine new whiskies and anticipates 400 percent growth in 2022 against 2021.

Buzzard’s Roost whiskies stand out for their exceptional flavors, which are crafted using a break-through combination of techniques for second barrel maturation including 18-month-seasoned oak barrels with a Char #1 over very specific and intentional levels of toast. Buzzard’s Roost coaxes complex flavors from each barrel leading to rye whiskeys and bourbons that offer a completely new drinking experience.

“It’s our flavor profiles that people are so crazy about,” says Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender Jason Brauner. “The way we approach the second barrel maturation is different from any other whiskey brand and it comes through in flavors that people just love.”

About Buzzard’s Roost:

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an independent blender and bottler of exceptional whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost is redefining American whiskey, with its focus on barrel alchemy — treating barrels in very deliberate ways to achieve rare and exceptional flavors. No other whiskey in the world has flavor profiles like Buzzard’s Roost. Since launching in Kentucky in 2019, Buzzard’s Roost has expanded into Massachusetts (21st Century Wine Co.) and Ohio (SGWS), New Mexico (Santa Fe Boutique Wines), Arkansas (Arkansas Wine & Spirits), Tennessee (Best Brands), Louisiana (Wines Unlimited), Victoria, Canada (Drinks-Inc.), Illinois (Burke Beverage) and North Carolina (Johnson Bros.) and Georgia (General Wholesalers Corporation). Suggested retail prices range from $45 to $85 per 750ml bottle.

The Buzzard’s Roost portfolio includes Barrel Strength Bourbon, Barrel Strength Rye, Toasted Barrel Rye, Toasted American Oak Bourbon, Toasted French Oak Bourbon, Single Barrel Rye, Peated Rye, Char #1 Rye, Char #1 Bourbon and Cigar Rye. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Buzzard’s Roost is proud to be a woman-owned company.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com