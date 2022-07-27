Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Moves into 10 New Markets, Releases 2 New Bourbons

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey launched in Kentucky in the summer of 2019 with three barrels of rye whiskey. Three years later, Buzzard’s Roost is distributed in 10 markets, has launched nine new products and anticipates 400 percent growth in 2022 against 2021.

Buzzard’s Roost whiskies stand out for their exceptional flavors, which are crafted using a break-through combination of techniques for second barrel maturation including 18-month-seasoned oak barrels with a Char #1 over very specific and intentional levels of toast. Buzzard’s Roost coaxes complex flavors from each barrel leading to rye whiskeys and bourbons that offer a completely new drinking experience.

“Our success can be attributed to two things: the drive and passion of our team and our proprietary barrel alchemy,” said Buzzard’s Roost founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “Our combination of art and science for the second barrel maturation results in flavors that can’t be found in any other whiskey in the world, and people find it delicious.”

Since launching in Kentucky, Buzzard’s Roost has expanded into Massachusetts (21st Century Wine Co.) and Ohio (SGWS) in 2021, and in 2022 the brand has moved into New Mexico (Santa Fe Boutique Wines), Arkansas (Arkansas Wine & Spirits), Tennessee (Best Brands), Louisiana (Wines Unlimited), Victoria, Canada (Drinks-Inc.), Illinois (Burke Beverage) and North Carolina (Johnson Bros.). A distribution agreement in Georgia (General Wholesalers Corporation) is in process and more states are on the 2022 horizon.

To celebrate its 3-year anniversary, Buzzard’s Roost is introducing two new bourbons:

– Char #1 Bourbon: With a mash bill of 59% corn, 36% rye and 5% malted barley, this 4-year-old double-barreled Indiana-sourced bourbon offers tantalizing aromas of brown sugar, cinnamon, cardamom and vanilla, with sweet vanilla and brown sugar flavors balanced by subtle cherry and blackberry. Suggested retail price is $55 and only 250 cases were produced, with a larger bottling coming soon.

– Toasted American Oak Bourbon: This blend of 4 and 5-year-old double-barreled Indiana-sourced bourbon is a blend of two mash bills: one is 74% corn, 21% rye and 5% malted barley, and the other is 59% corn, 36% rye and 5% malted barley. The two come together with aromas of caramel, coconut and vanilla accented with sweet candy and floral notes, balanced with confectionary and baking spice, finishing with a bit of spice, butterscotch and vanilla. Suggested retail price is $75 and 530 cases are available.

“We love giving people something new to discover every few months,” said Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender Jason Brauner. “After the success of our limited-edition Toasted French Oak Bourbon earlier this year, we thought it would be fun to release our two newest expressions – a bourbon focused on the magic of our Char #1 barrels and another toasted barrel bourbon – this time in American oak. They are both great for sipping, and the Char #1 was designed to stand up well in cocktails, and both make a wicked-delicious cocktail, too.”

As Buzzard’s Roost heads into its fourth year, the brand anticipates opening a micro-distillery and tasting room in downtown Louisville on Bourbon Row and will continue its marketplace expansion. “We’re having a great time sharing these whiskies with more and more people,” adds Hollis Jones. “We kept our heads above water in 2020, and we doubled our business in 2021. So far, 2022 is proving to be blockbuster year for Buzzard’s Roost.”

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an independent blender and bottler of exceptional whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost is redefining American whiskey, with its focus on barrel alchemy — treating barrels in very deliberate ways to achieve rare and exceptional flavors. No other whiskey in the world has flavor profiles like Buzzard’s Roost. Buzzard’s Roost is currently distributed in 10 markets including Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, New Mexico, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Victoria, Canada, Illinois, and North Carolina. Suggested retail prices range from $45 to $85 per 750ml bottle.

The Buzzard’s Roost portfolio includes Barrel Strength Bourbon, Barrel Strength Rye, Toasted Barrel Rye, Toasted American Oak Bourbon, Toasted French Oak Bourbon, Single Barrel Rye, Peated Rye, Char #1 Rye, Char #1 Bourbon and Cigar Rye. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Buzzard’s Roost is proud to be a woman-owned company.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com