Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Releases New Cigar Rye

Louisville, Ky.–Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey is releasing a new, limited edition Cigar Rye finished in American oak barrels that were cold-smoked with aged tobacco leaves grown in Kentucky. Borne from the unique barrel alchemy for which Buzzard’s Roost’s is known, the result is a rye whiskey that delicately integrates the sweet, smoky aromas of a fine cigar.

Jason Brauner, co-founder and master blender for Buzzard’s Roost, chose a four-year-old Indiana rye for finishing in Char 1 barrels which were toasted to coax out flavors that would pair well with the aged cigar tobacco.

“We love creating really special whiskies using creative twists” says Buzzard’s Roost Co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “This expression showcases the skills of our blending and barrel team, who had a very intentional flavor profile in mind for this rye. It’s especially nice paired with a fine cigar.”

The mash bill is comprised of 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley. This 105- proof (52.5 percent ABV) rye offers floral notes and rye bread on the nose, followed by a delicate whiff of smoke, and cinnamon and brown sugar, courtesy of the proprietary toast profile. Leather and aged cigar tobacco provide nice background notes. On the palate, a combination of candy sweetness and confectionary notes fade to a mid-palate of cigar tobacco and citrus, which carries through to a sweet, toasty finish. It is perfect for sipping neat, with or without a cigar. Three barrels were produced and the SRP per 750ml bottle is $75.

About Buzzard’s Roost

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an independent blender and bottler of exceptional whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost is redefining American whiskey, with its focus on treating barrels in very deliberate ways to achieve rare and exceptional flavors. No other whiskey in the world has flavor profiles like Buzzard’s Roost. And like the keen eye of the buzzard, Buzzard’s Roost has a long-range vision and wide perspective on what American whiskey can be. Buzzard’s Roost is proudly woman-owned and led, and is currently distributed throughout KY, MA, Ohio, NM and AR with more states coming soon.

The Buzzard’s Roost portfolio includes Barrel Strength Bourbon, Barrel Strength Rye, Toasted Barrel Rye, Toasted French Oak Bourbon, Peated Rye and Small Batch Rye. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com/home