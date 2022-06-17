BuzzBallz Bounce into UK Drinks Sector

America’s biggest selling single-serve premixed cocktails head to Britain with six varieties available to UK retailers.

BuzzBallz are a smash hit in the USA and on target to sell 100 million balls this year. Now these unique, premium, bar-strength cocktails are available to multiple retailers and convenience stores in the UK. Eye-catching and fun, BuzzBallz are perfect for today’s grab-and-go lifestyles.

Six SKUs will launch into the UK market via exclusive distributor, Hammonds of Knutsford – Choc Tease, Tequila ‘Rita, Strawberry ‘Rita, Lotta Colada, Chili Mango and Espresso Martini. All 200ml balls are 13.5 per cent ABV with an RRP of £3.50 each.

Made with premium spirits, and bursting with real fruit juice, natural flavours and ingredients, BuzzBallz single-serve cocktails are crafted to a high standard. They are convenient, portable and playful, with the round shape bringing something unique and innovative to British drinks fixtures.

BuzzBallz are regularly featured on US social media and the expectation is they will prove similarly popular with British users. The UK launch strategy is to target 25 to 40 year olds, living in urban areas, who enjoy socialising with friends in bars, in the garden, at home or outdoors.

BuzzBallz is proudly woman-owned, with founder Merrilee Kick creating BuzzBallz at her kitchen table over 12 years ago. She says: “We’ve created a real buzz in the USA and we know there’s a huge appetite in the UK for fun, convenient ready-to-drink cocktails that pack a punch. The RTD market is a fast-growing category, yet it is crying out for more innovation and excitement. We believe that BuzzBallz can deliver this”.

Tim Dunlop, Brand Director at Hammonds, adds: “As the UK gears up for the summer, consumers are seeking out exciting new experiences in a big way, and the colourful BuzzBallz range provides a fantastic solution. They are fun, different and great for sharing with friends. For the launch we have selected the four best-selling US flavours, plus two new variants: spicy Chili Mango and on-trend Espresso Martini”.

Pre-mixed cocktails and long drinks are expected to increase share of the RTD market from 25 per cent in 2014 to 60 per cent in 2024, so BuzzBallz presents a significant opportunity to the UK drinks sector, especially when consumers are looking for new and unusual options in the chiller. There is little doubt that BuzzBallz will help stores drive sales, for both planned and impulse purchases (it is the number one biggest selling pre-mixed cocktail brand in the US convenience channel).

BuzzBallz, which are fully recyclable and use 15% recycled plastic in their construction, are available now to multiple and independent retailers, convenience stores, e-commerce platforms including the new fast grocers, drinks specialists, wholesalers and cash and carries.

Extensive branded POS materials will be available to support the UK launch including counter and chiller racks, free standing display units and eye-catching signage to add appeal and create a buzz in the retail environment.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzballz.com/