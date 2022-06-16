buzzbox Premium Cocktails Announced as the Exclusive Ready-to-Drink Offering at Acrisure Arena

INDIO, Calif.– buzzbox Premium Cocktails, the first-ever ready-to-drink Cocktail in the eco-friendly Tetra Pakâ Box, announced its founding partner sponsorship agreement with Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley. The agreement includes the rights for buzzbox Premium Cocktails to be the exclusive ready-to-drink beverage served in the arena with a branded bar featuring the buzzbox line-up of ten sustainable packaged ready-to-serve all natural ingredient cocktails. In addition to being home to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 32nd AHL team debuting in fall 2022 and the affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, Acrisure Arena will host more than 120 sports and live entertainment events annually.

“We’re honored to sponsor Acrisure Arena and have the opportunity for fans to enjoy our buzzbox premium cocktails in this new space,” said Rod Vandenbos, buzzbox Founder and CEO. “buzzbox was born in the Coachella Valley and our production facility remains here. As a purpose-built company, we are passionate about being active members of our local community and getting involved with Acrisure Arena is one way buzzbox can share in the excitement, not only around Firebirds hockey games, but also other upcoming community events.”

“Improving the way venues operate to become more sustainable is one of the core values of Oak View Group,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. “Sustainability is embedded in all our activities, so it’s great to partner with a company such as buzzbox, which has built its product with sustainable packaging in mind. It’s those small differences that will help us save this planet and continue to inspire positive change in our industry.”

“Our goal for Acrisure Arena is that it becomes a hub of activity for the entire Coachella Valley community while creating ways for local businesses, like buzzbox, to have a strong presence at the arena helps solidify this vision,” said John Bolton, SVP/GM Acrisure Arena. “We’re pleased to welcome buzzbox Premium Cocktails on board as an official founding sponsor of Acrisure Arena.”

“Harnessing the power of a respected national brand with their roots right here in the Coachella Valley aligns with the Firebirds mission to unite under one Valley, one Team, rising together”, said Steve Fraser, President Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena.

buzzbox’s own 65,000 square-foot state-of-the-art California production facility is also located in the heart of Coachella Valley. The Acrisure Arena is scheduled to open in December 2022 and in addition to hockey, the arena will host musical performances and events.

About buzzbox Premium Cocktails

From the finest ingredients and top-shelf spirits on the inside, to the primarily plant-based, recyclable packaging on the outside, every award winning buzzbox is crafted with quality and sustainability in mind. Made without preservatives, buzzbox cocktails are gluten-free, certified kosher and vegan. With ten classic cocktails to choose from, there’s a buzzbox for everyone: Perfect Margarita, Classic Greyhound, Tequila Paloma, Long Island, Classic Cosmo, Cuban Mojito, Bloody Mary, Whiskey Lemonade, Hurricane, and Vodka Lemonade. Shake it up and sip responsibly. buzzbox is distributed in 11 states: CA, TX, FL, CO, AZ, LA, MO, AR, OK, RI, WI and the military channel. The ten different cocktails are packed in 250ml eco-conscious boxes and priced at $12.99 MSRP for a 4-pack.

About Acrisure Arena

America’s hottest music festival destination is finally getting the world-class arena it deserves. Opening in December 2022, the Acrisure Arena will provide the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ seat venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and concerts, the new arena will provide top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The Acrisure Arena is a $300+ million project that is being 100% privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken, and Live Nation.

About the Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the AHL’s 32nd Franchise and the affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The team is set to play its inaugural season in 2022-2023 at the Acrisure Arena.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzbox.com/