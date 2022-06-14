buzzbox Premium Cocktails Continues to Drive Innovation in RTD Category With Sustainability Focused Package Redesign

INDIO, Calif.–buzzbox premium cocktails announced new packaging across its portfolio of ready-to-drink, all natural ingredient cocktails. The new packaging and exclusive agreement with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing for distribution management and customer sales elevate buzzbox’s ongoing efforts to lead the ready-to-drink cocktail category in quality and sustainability.

The new buzzbox packaging includes bold new colors and vibrant graphics that prominently showcase the cocktail name followed by the featured spirit, such as small batch rum or premium vodka. These new illustrations reinforce the all-natural, quality ingredients in each buzzbox premium cocktail. The new designs also replace the plastic straw with the Dreamcap, Tetra Pak’s state-of-the-art resealable screw cap made from renewable materials. The innovative design provides optimum beverage flow control and a resealable closure, delivering the ultimate drinking experience. This plant-based cap made from plastic derived from sugar cane further increases the renewable content of the buzzbox’s carton packaging from Tetra Pak. The new designs maintain the recyclable benefits of buzzbox’s signature lightweight Tetra Pak® cartons made primarily from paperboard, while in a larger 250mL format. The new boxes increase the cocktail contents, but the price remains unchanged, providing consumers 25% more value.

“buzzbox is a purpose-driven company. Crafting cocktails focused on quality and sustainability is the heart of everything we do. Our latest packaging updates show this purpose in action by increasing the renewability of the package while protecting the fresh quality ingredients found in our cocktails. Plus, with new graphics, our boxes look even better while doing it!” said Rod Vandenbos, buzzbox Founder and CEO. “We are always pushing for more as our customers demand sustainable solutions. As next generation solutions become available, we will continue to innovate to offer our consumers and trade partners the best quality ready-to-drink cocktails possible in lightweight, recyclable packages made from renewable materials.”

Featured in the new packaging is the much-anticipated buzzbox Tequila Paloma premium cocktail. The tequila-based cocktail features all-natural grapefruit and lime juices sourced from California orchards. Rolling out on shelves starting now, the new Paloma cocktail is line priced with all the buzzbox premium cocktails with a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 4-pack.

In addition to expanding distribution into three new markets, Arkansas, Missouri and Rhode Island, an exclusive sales partnership agreement with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing will expand availability of the buzzbox premium cocktails. “We are very excited to partner with buzzbox. Its unique packaging and incredible liquid will make it a standout in this ultra-competitive category. We look forward to much success on this brand,” said Carlos Carreras, Blue Ridge Wine & Spirits CEO. The Blue Ridge team will be focused on giving the brand broader exposure in existing markets and enabling buzzbox premium cocktails to move into new regions. buzzbox premium cocktails will initially launch with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing in ten states, including California, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

“buzzbox is driving towards establishing itself as a national brand and the go-to choice for premium ready-to-drink cocktails. This strategic sales partnership with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing puts us in a position to succeed,” explained Vandenbos. “The strength of Blue Ridge’s sales and distribution network will provide buzzbox with the competitive edge our award-winning cocktails need to more effectively standout in today’s crowded ready-to-drink category.”

Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing is a sales and marketing company, that partners with a diverse group of premium wines and spirits from around the world. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine represents more than 20 brands nationwide and supports partners in marketing strategy to accelerate their growth.

From the finest ingredients and top-shelf spirits on the inside, to the primarily plant-based, recyclable packaging on the outside, every award winning buzzbox is crafted with quality and sustainability in mind. Made without preservatives, buzzbox cocktails are gluten-free, certified kosher and vegan. With ten classic cocktails to choose from, there’s a buzzbox for everyone: Perfect Margarita, Classic Greyhound, Paloma, Long Island, Classic Cosmo, Cuban Mojito, Bloody Mary, Whiskey Lemonade, Hurricane, and Vodka Lemonade. Shake it up and sip responsibly with buzzbox. buzzbox is distributed in 11 states: CA, TX, FL, CO, AZ, LA, MO, AR, OK, RI, WI and the military channel. The ten different cocktails are packed in 250ml eco-concious boxes and priced at $12.99 MSRP for a 4-pack.

