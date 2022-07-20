buzzbox Premium Cocktails Expands Production Capabilities To Attract Wine And Malt Beverage Producers

INDIO, Calif.— buzzbox premium cocktails, the only alcohol-licensed co-manufacturing facility offering Tetra Prisma Aseptic cartons in 200 mL and 250 mL with resealable DreamCapT in North America, announced that it has expanded to offer business-to-business packaging solutions at its production facility in Indio, California. By expanding its licensing and processing capabilities, buzzbox can now work with wine and malt-based beverage companies.

By making the shift to Tetra Pak packaging, wine and malt-based companies have the option to choose a package that offers a number of sustainable benefits. Packaging solutions include the Tetra Prisma Aseptic 200 mL and 250 mL cartons with plant-based, resealable DreamCapT as well as in-line 4-pack and 6-pack production. “This new format gives wineries and malt-based new options when taking a product to market. Prior to our buzzbox expansion, the Tetra Prisma Aseptic 200mL and 250mL sizes with resealable DreamCapT had not been available to alcohol-based beverages in North America,” said Bob Lienhard, buzzbox Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

Tetra Pak cartons offer a packaging solution for brands seeking an environmentally conscious alternative to glass, plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Tetra Pak cartons are primarily plant-based, which allows for a move away from traditional fossil-based materials, minimizing the carton’s carbon footprint and environmental impact. Additionally, cartons are shipped for filling as large rolls of flat packaging material for maximum efficiency in transportation and distribution. Finally, once a product has been enjoyed, Tetra Pak cartons are recyclable and contribute to the development of new products made from recycled cartons, like writing paper, tissues and sustainable building material.

“Building our own sustainable facility for the production of buzzbox premium cocktails was always part of the plan,” said Rod Vandenbos buzzbox Founder and CEO. “As a purpose-built company, our vision includes sharing our innovative technology with other beverage categories striving to deliver sustainable solutions that today’s consumers demand.” Besides the unique capabilities of producing alcoholic beverages in Tetra Prisma Aseptic 200ml and 250ml cartons with the resealable DreamCap closure, the company recently added a new automated cross-flow membrane filter system that delivers longer filtration, improves production, and significantly reduces production costs and environmental impact. “With this announcement, we are welcoming the wine and malt-based beer industries into our facility as we expand our ability to provide a packaging approach with a number of sustainable benefits,” added Vandenbos.

“buzzbox has been a leading example of sustainable packaging solutions in the spirits category and continues to innovate with us to deliver quality products to their consumers,” explained Pedro Goncalves, Vice President of Marketing for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. “Our packaging not only supports buzzbox’s efforts to protect the environment, but also protects the premium ingredients in buzzbox cocktails better than anyone else. You’re not going to get something that benefits the environment and tastes this good in a bottle or in a can!”

About buzzbox Production Facility

The buzzbox 65,000 square-foot manufacturing facility opened in April 2021. After 6-months, the zero-waste production system in the heart of the Coachella Valley has provided sizable environmental value including saving over 100,000 gallons of water and emitting 80% less emissions than a standard plant of similar size. buzzbox was built from the ground up with sustainability at its core. The modern production facility is only one part of the entire company vision for sustainability. buzzbox has carefully selected packaging that extends its environmental commitment to other beverage companies with recyclable cartons made with renewable materials that protect their ingredients in each 200ml or 250ml carton.

About buzzbox Premium Cocktails

From the finest ingredients and top-shelf spirits on the inside, to the primarily plant-based, recyclable packaging on the outside, every award winning buzzbox is crafted with quality and sustainability in mind. Made without preservatives, buzzbox cocktails are gluten-free, certified kosher and vegan. With ten classic cocktails to choose from, there’s a buzzbox for everyone: Perfect Margarita, Classic Greyhound, Tequila Paloma, Long Island, Classic Cosmo, Cuban Mojito, Bloody Mary, Whiskey Lemonade, Hurricane, and Vodka Lemonade. Shake it up and sip responsibly with buzzbox. buzzbox is distributed in 11 states: CA, TX, FL, CO, AZ, LA, MO, AR, OK, RI, WI and the military channel. The ten different cocktails are packed in 250ml eco-conscious boxes and priced at $12.99 MSRP for a 4-pack.

