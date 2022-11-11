Candela Mamajuana Releases Limited Holiday Coquito Kit

Candela Mamajuana is capturing the flavors of a traditional Latin American holiday season with the launch of its new Coquito Kit Gift Set. This limited edition kit makes the ideal gift for spirit lovers and festive holiday parties.

Putting a twist on the eggnog, coquito is a decadently sweet, milky treat. Retailing for $60, the kit includes everything needed to make Latin America’s favorite holiday cocktail, including a bottle of Candela (750 ml | 30% ABV), four (4) limited edition Holiday and Premium Canned Ingredients needed for Coquito: Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream and Evaporated Milk PLUS the Recipe Card. The kits are now available for purchase online and will begin shipping mid-November.

Inspired by the legendary magic elixir of the Dominican Republic, Candela Mamajuana is an exotic blend of ultra-premium Dominican rum, natural spices and honey. Its distinct flavor profile makes Candela the perfect spirit to blend into a coquito.

Candela, meaning “on fire” in Spanish slang, was created in 2016 after co-founder Alejandro Russo was fascinated by the drink served to him at a hotel bar in the Dominican Republic. Intrigued by this elixir’s smooth taste and exotic spice flavors, Russo was surprised to find out that he could not buy this local drink in a bottle and take it back with him. This is how the idea to bring the finest expression of this iconic Dominican drink to the rest of the world came to fruition.

“The first time I enjoyed mamajuana in the Dominican Republic, I was blown away by its delicious taste. After learning about its incredible history, I was inspired to learn how to make it so that I could share it with others,” said co-founder Alejandro Russo. “Candela Mamajuana represents more than a drink, it represents an entire culture and centuries worth of history. It’s meant to be enjoyed together in celebrating life.”

Enjoyed neat or mixed in specialty cocktails, Candela Mamajuana is known for its smooth sweet taste, rich rosewood and honey aromas and long finish with warming spices. This premium spiced rum is handcrafted in the Dominican Republic with all-natural ingredients and doesn’t contain any artificial colors or flavors. Candela is distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, then aged in American oak barrels.

Today, Candela Mamajuana can be found online and at select retailers throughout Florida, California and New York including Total Wine & More, Costco and Erewhon. It can also be found in its native island of the Dominican Republic at various locations including Hard Rock Hotels, Meliá Hotels, Iberostar Hotels. The spirit is sold in a 750ml bottle and is 30% ABV (60 Proof).

The Coquito Kit is exclusively sold online and can be shipped anywhere within the United States.

About Candela Mamajuana

Candela Mamajuana is the finest expression of the Dominican Republic’s legendary spiced rum. Known for its smooth taste of the finest rum, exotic spices, and honey, this spirit is made with all-natural ingredients and distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane in its native country. The approachable spirit can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or mixed in a speciality cocktail. Co-founded in 2016 by the mother and son duo, Lillian Arinoviche and Alejandro Russo, Candela is distributed throughout Florida, California, New York, New Jersey and the Dominican Republic.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcandela.com