CANTEEN Spirits Appoints Brian Smith as Chief Sales Officer

New York, N.Y.— CANTEEN Spirits–the Austin-based, ready-to-drink cocktail brand specializing in refreshing, low-calorie, spirits-based canned cocktails–is thrilled to announce the appointment of beverage industry veteran Brian Smith as its new Chief Sales Officer. In this newly created executive position, Brian will be responsible for managing and developing the company’s robust sales force and leading the national retail execution strategy for CANTEEN Spirit’s expanding portfolio of premium RTD cocktails.

Brians’ dynamic, creative leadership style, coupled with a consistent record of accomplishment, has been developed over more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership and go-to-market strategy development. He has a proven track record of being able to identify and develop top talent and ensures the highest of standards are instilled throughout his sales team.

Prior to joining CANTEEN Spirits, Brian served as Chief Sales Officer for Pabst Brewing Company, where he led and developed a customer-focused sales team of 170. He also held several sales and marketing leadership positions for Mark Anthony Brands including Vice President of Key Accounts and Senior Vice President of Sales, where he overhauled the brand’s national sales and distribution strategy.

“Brian brings the highest level of sales expertise and industry-wide respect to our team and will play an integral role in leading the brand’s next chapter of growth,” said Brandon Cason, CEO & Cofounder of CANTEEN Spirits.

Founded in 2019 by Brandon Cason and Daniel Barnes, CANTEEN Spirits’ brands are low carb, low ABV and contain natural flavors and zero sugar. The RTD cocktail lines have quickly become key players in the beverage space meeting consumer demand with high-quality and convenient choices. CANTEEN has seen tremendous growth over the past year, earning Shanken’s IMPACT Hot Brands Award for the second year in a row. In 2021, CANTEEN also expanded their portfolio with the launch of CANTINA, a tequila-based cocktail and the newest addition, CANTEEN Gin Spritz.

Made with all-natural flavors, and zero sugar, each line boasts an impressive list of better-for-you alternatives in their ingredients and approach, making it the better drink choice for any occasion. CANTEEN and CANTINA are sold in over 50,000 accounts nationwide.

