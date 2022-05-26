CANTEEN Spirits Reveals New Packaging Design

AUSTIN, Texas— CANTEEN Spirits – The ready-to-drink canned cocktail brand made from natural ingredients and premium spirits has revealed an all-new packaging design across all three of its mouthwatering lines, plus new, larger 8-can variety packs for its vodka soda line.

Available now, CANTEEN’s packaging refresh features bright, eye popping colors, and tempting images of glistening, ice cold cans alongside juicy depictions of its seasonal ingredients – just in time for summer and the outdoor adventures that await.

Designed in-house by CANTEEN’s creative director and co-founder, Gary Dorsey, in collaboration with CEO and co-founder Brandon Cason, the updated vodka soda pack features each canned expression in the foreground, adorned with illustrations of real fruit. Silhouettes of trees and rolling mountains in the background – shaded in the expression’s primary colors – represent the brand’s synergy with the outdoor lifestyle along with its shield-shaped logo, which stands proudly, front and center.

“Our new CANTEEN packaging represents what the brand is at its core – a selection of delicious drinks designed for the natural-born explorer,” says Brandon. “We wanted to represent our dedication to bold flavor on the outside of the pack as well as on the inside, and inspire customers to take their summer plans to the next level with CANTEEN; I hope that our new look will awaken the spirit of adventure in all those who choose to enjoy it.”

Alongside its new packaging, CANTEEN Spirits has released a selection of curated 8-packs for its line of CANTEEN Vodka Sodas. The new Tropical Variety Pack includes the ultra refreshing strawberry, pineapple and lime flavors and the new 8-pack edition of its Classic Variety Pack includes the watermelon, black cherry and lime.

CANTEEN Spirits has a diverse portfolio of beverage offerings including CANTEEN Vodka Soda, CANTEEN Gin Spritz and CANTINA Tequila Soda. Founded in 2019 by Brandon Cason and Daniel Barnes, CANTEEN Spirits’ cocktails are low carb, low ABV, contain natural flavors and zero sugar. The RTD cocktail lines have quickly become key players in the beverage space meeting consumer demand with high-quality and convenient choices. CANTEEN has seen tremendous growth over the past year, earning Shanken’s IMPACT Hot Brands Award for the second year in a row.

About CANTEEN Spirits

An Austin-based, ready-to-drink cocktail brand specializing in refreshing, low-calorie, spirits-based canned cocktails. CANTEEN Spirits’ portfolio of premium RTD cocktails includes CANTEEN Vodka Soda, available in seven flavors including Black Cherry, Pineapple, Strawberry, Watermelon, Cucumber Mint, Ruby Red and Lime; CANTINA Tequila Soda, which is offered in three delicious flavors including Watermelon Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma and Ranch Water. The newest edition, CANTEEN Gin Spritz, is available in three light and refreshing flavors including Blossom Gin Spritz, Citrus Gin Spritz and Ruby Gin Spritz. Made with all-natural flavors, and zero sugar, each line boasts an impressive list of better-for-you alternatives in their ingredients and approach, making it the better drink choice for any occasion.

