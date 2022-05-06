Caorunn Highland Strength Gin Now Available in the U.S.

Caorunn (pronounced ‘ka-roon’) Gin is pleased to announce that their new higher ABV gin, Caorunn Highland Strength, created specifically to enhance cocktails, is now available in the US (SRP, $40/750ml).

Produced at the Balmenach Distillery – a working whisky distillery located in the Scottish Highlands – Gin Master Simon Buley crafted Caorunn Highland Strength at a bold 54% ABV (alcohol by volume) to amplify the local Scottish botanicals that distinguish the original Caorunn Gin. “We find that with this higher ABV, the alcohol quickly evaporates in your mouth, leaving behind our beautiful botanical flavors that linger on your palate with a luxurious finish,” explained Buley.

This stronger version of Caorunn Gin utilizes Scotland’s unique natural resources by infusing five locally foraged Celtic botanicals (rowan berry, bog myrtle, heather, dandelion, and Coul Blush apple) with six traditional gin botanicals in the world’s only working Copper Berry Chamber, creating a singular flavor that deserves to be savored.

Built in the 1920s, the Copper Berry Chamber was originally designed to extract essential oils to use as a base for perfumes. Absolutely unique in gin production, the round chamber contains four large trays on which Gin Master Simon Buley spreads the botanicals. As the vapor passes through the trays it picks up the flavors of each botanical in a long, slow process. When it cools and returns to liquid, now gin, the botanical flavors are firmly embedded in the spirit.

The new Highland Strength enhances the dry, crisp, taste of Caorunn to create a peppery, fruity and herbaceous gin with a strong juniper character and minty fresh aroma. This higher strength ABV gin, made for enhancing cocktails, allows Caorunn’s bold taste to carry through stronger and to endure, ensuring a more prominent drink with a wider range of dilution and therefore flavor profiles.

Since its creation in 2019 for the UK market, Caorunn Highland Strength has racked up prestigious award after award including Double Gold medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the International Spirits Challenge, along with an ‘Extraordinary Ultimate Recommendation’ at 96 points from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

Enjoy Caorunn Highland Strength in your perfect C&T (Caorunn & Tonic) with premium Indian Tonic Water built over ice and garnished with red apple slices, and orange oil twisted over the surface. For those looking for something a little more complex, consider mixing up a Pale Highland Negroni, Highland-Side or a Highland Blush C&T:

Pale Highland Negroni

1 oz. Caorunn Highland Strength

1 oz. Dry Vermouth

1 oz. Luxardo Bitter Bianco

Method: Build in a mixing glass, stir until chilled and diluted. Pour into a cocktail glass.

Garnish: Lemon zest

Highland-Side

2 oz. Caorunn Highland Strength

1/2 oz. pressed apple juice

1/4 oz. lime juice

1/8 tsp. sugar syrup

Mint leaves

Method: Briefly muddle mint and sugar in a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients with ice and shake until chilled before double straining into a coupette. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Highland Blush C&T

2 oz. Caorunn Highland Strength

5 oz. Indian Tonic Water

2 dash’s Angostura Bitters

Method: Build ingredients over ice in a tall glass.

Garnish: Sliced red apples

Caorunn Gin is exclusively imported into the U.S. by Hotaling & Co, San Francisco, California.

About Caorunn Gin

Caorunn was launched in 2009 at the forefront of the Scottish gin boom. Despite becoming one of the world’s most in demand super premium gins, Gin Master Simon Buley has never wavered from Caorunn’s slow, handcrafted, small batch production process at the near-200-year-old Balmenach Distillery in the Scottish Highlands. This includes using locally foraged wild Highland botanicals and vaporizing through the distillery’s vintage Copper Berry Chamber.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 28th year of distilling and its 11th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Caorunn Gin, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

http://caorunngin.com