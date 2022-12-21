Casa Azul Tequila Soda Expands Retailer Presence Across the United States

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— On the heels of an impressive launch in August, Casa Azul is proud to expand its distribution at key retailer locations across the country. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a premium canned tequila soda made with real tequila, not malt liquor, that is disrupting the RTD space. The new wildly popular Tequila Soda offers real tequila from Jalisco, Mexico crafted with natural fruit flavors and agave nectar, with 0-1g carbs per can, 100 calories and 5% alcohol. Making its mark on the industry, the fast-growing brand has found its audience among RTD drinkers looking for an elevated beverage.

Quickly becoming a fan favorite, Casa Azul is now available for purchase at key retailers including Ralphs in California, Spec’s in Texas and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Florida. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is also available at Total Wine & More in all three markets. Casa Azul is making a splash across the United States by reaching drinkers at these top retailers across the country.

“We saw a clear opportunity to upgrade consumers from malt-based hard seltzers, using real Tequila in Casa Azul,” said Lance Collins, Casa Azul Founder and Chairman. “We’ve been blown away by the incredible response from some of the best retailers in the country, and we’re excited to meet this strong demand by expanding into more retailers and more markets across the country.”

In California, Casa Azul Tequila Soda is available at Ralphs and Total Wine & More locations across the state. Ralphs, the largest subsidiary of Kroger, is a supermarket chain that operates 189 stores across Southern California. Across Texas, Casa Azul Tequila Soda can be purchased at Spec’s and Total Wine & More. Spec’s is a Texas family-owned liquor store chain with over 180 locations across the state. In Florida, Casa Azul Tequila Soda is available throughout the state at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Total Wine & More. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is one of the largest privately held fine wines and spirits merchant in the US, operating nearly 150 stores throughout Florida. Total Wine & More is the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, operating 245 superstores across 27 states.

Casa Azul is currently available on shelves at key retailers in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and online. Packaged in Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) infinitely recyclable beverage cans, Casa Azul Tequila Soda is available in the following flavors: Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Peach Mango, and Watermelon. All flavors are sold in single-flavor 4-packs and a variety 8-pack with two of each flavor, making it the perfect beverage to share with family and friends. The suggested retail price is $12.99 for a 4-pack.

Casa Azul plans to introduce a line-up of ultra-premium organic tequilas in early 2023, as well as continue to enter new markets and retailers.

About Casa Azul

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered better-for-you products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the RTD market with a fresh new entry. With the real flavor and real spirits of canned cocktails, but with the low calories and carbs of hard seltzers, Casa Azul is the perfect upgrade. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing tequila space. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing and delicious beverage that’s convenient for anytime and anywhere. At only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol, Casa Azul is the perfect drink for unwinding with friends and family.

For More Information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casa-azul-tequila-soda-expands-retailer-presence-across-the-united-states-301696636.html