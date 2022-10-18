Casa Don Ramón Launches Limited Edition Silver Tequila in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MEXICO CITY, Mexico— Casa Don Ramón, the Mexican company producing and merchandising tequila of the highest quality, announced the release of a limited edition silver tequila in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. A portion of all sales of this bottle will be donated to nonprofit organizations supporting breast cancer research.

“Casa Don Ramón is proud to join the fight and support nonprofit organizations this year with the mission of advancing life saving breast cancer research,” says Marketing Director Ernesto Acuña. “By launching this special edition tequila and donating a portion of our sales towards this cause, we hope to expand awareness on annual screenings that help with early detection at a curable stage.”

This exclusive edition of tequila silver features a pink crystalline color and is lavender infused, giving it an enticing flavor that blends notes of cooked agave and citrus fruits for a fresh, sweet profile. As all of Casa Don Ramón’s tequilas, this edition is made of 100% agave.

About Casa Don Ramón

Founded in 1996, Casa Don Ramón is a 100% Mexican company, focused on the production and merchandising of tequila of the highest quality. Produced and distilled from 100% blue agave from Jalisco, Mexico, Casa Don Ramón tequilas are harvested by hand through artisanal methods that have been perfected over generations. From the field to the glass, Casa Don Ramón has been committed to exceed the standards in the cultivation of this sophisticated agave elixir to satisfy even the most demanding palates.

