Casa Noble Debuts Marqués de Casa Noble Tequila

Casa Noble Tequila is expanding its category-defining spirits portfolio and elevating the standard for premium tequilas with the debut of Marqués de Casa Noble. A skillful blend of 21 añejos and extra añejos, Marqués de Casa Noble is meticulously crafted from start to finish, resulting in a spirit that is smooth, complex and exquisitely balanced. With a limited number of bottles, Marqués de Casa Noble is available in select cities across the country.

The artistry that went into creating Marqués de Casa Noble began in the Allier region of France, where Casa Noble Master Tequilero, Jose “Pepe” Hermosillo, personally selected trees to create hand-crafted barrels. These barrels were first aged in the French forest for two years before being transported to a preeminent cooperage where they were toasted and aged one additional year.

The Marqués de Casa Noble liquid is an impressive blend of 12 extra añejos and nine añejos aged one to five years. By blending unique aromas, Hermosillo crafted a flavor profile that is alluringly rich, silky and balanced. Cooked agave sweetness, vanilla, ripe fruits and roasted nuts with spiced accents round out Marqués de Casa Noble’s unrivaled taste, and the finish is smooth, offering hints of white chocolate, pecan, and almond.

“With Marqués de Casa Noble, we aimed to create a spirit that is not just complex and premium but also sippable – something to be enjoyed alongside life’s best moments,” said Jose “Pepe” Hermosillo, Casa Noble’s Founder and Maestro Tequilero. “Each step of the tequila making process was carefully planned and executed over the course of many years to create this unmatched spirit. At Casa Noble, we pride ourselves on extending this same level of dedication to all expressions, crafting authentic tequilas that rival even the finest spirits available.”

The 750ml Marqués de Casa Noble bottle resembles an agave spear and is packaged in a box that allows for an engaging reveal experience. Enjoyed during a celebration, with friends or simply during a moment of relaxation, it is best served neat to truly appreciate and savor the full flavor experience (SRP $169.99).

