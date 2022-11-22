Casatera Expands Distribution to New Markets

BOSTON, Mass.— Casatera, maker of zero sugar tequila seltzers made for health-conscious consumers, has announced its expansion into multiple new markets, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut. Since launching in January, Casatera has expanded to almost 500 liquor stores, restaurants, bars and hotels, including select Total Wine and More, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels and Serafina Restaurants.

Casatera is partnering with the following distributors in CT, FL, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, and RI:

Breakthru Beverage Group

Horizon Beverage Group

Opici Family Distributing

Vacationland Distributors

“We are so excited to partner with incredible, leading distributors, such as Breakthru Beverage Group, Horizon Beverage Group, Opici Family Distributing and Vacationland Distributors. We started Casatera to open up the premium Tequila experience to a broad audience, and to provide consumers with a higher ABV, better-for-you, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail option. With these partnerships, we believe that we’ll be able to reach an even greater audience, and bring our innovative Tequila seltzers to even more customers,” says Kyle King and George Cultraro II, Co-Founders of Casatera.

“Horizon Beverage Group is proud to announce that we are the exclusive distributor for Casatera in Massachusetts,” says Bob Pingeton, Beverage Director at Horizon Beverage. “Casatera has the potential to be a category leader. The liquid is exactly what consumers are gravitating towards.”

Available in Lime, Grapefruit, and Strawberry, with a new Tropical Collection coming in early 2023, each 7% ABV, zero sugar, zero carb Casatera Tequila Seltzer is perfectly balanced, expertly blended, and made with all-natural ingredients.

“The liquid is world-class and the packaging is perfect. Casatera quickly became our fastest-selling Tequila brand this summer,” says Jeff Gray, Co-Owner of Vacationland Distributors. “We look forward to continued growth in 2023.”

About Casatera

Founded in 2021, Casatera is engaged in the production of premium, zero sugar Tequila seltzers made for health-conscious consumers using Tequila from an award-winning distillery in Mexico. Launched in Florida on January 29, 2022, Casatera is available in CT, FL, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, and RI in hundreds of liquor stores, restaurants, bars and hotels, including select Total Wine and More, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels and Serafina Restaurants, and available nationally direct-to-consumer online. Casatera’s commitment to doing better doesn’t end with its products. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Casatera gives back one percent of its annual sales to support environmental causes.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcasatera.com