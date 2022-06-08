Castello Banfi Releases 2017 Vintage of Brunello di Montalcino DOCG

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Pioneers of the Brunello category, Banfi, producer and importer of fine wines, proudly introduces the 2017 vintage of Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino DOCG. Once dubbed the “Builders of Brunello,” the award-winning winery estate is credited with bringing the industry’s attention to this southern Tuscan region.

The 2017 vintage reflects Banfi’s pursuit of producing the highest-quality Brunello, the luxury category driving the company’s premium tier growth. Banfi’s flagship Brunello is outpacing the category at +35% growth*, with positive trends expected for the remainder of 2022.

Following two five-star vintages, 2017 was characterized by challenging conditions which nonetheless yielded an excellent Brunello. “The 2017 vintage was driven by hot temperatures and low rainfall. Early harvesting yielded a greater concentration of acidity balanced with excellent ripeness in the grapes,” said Enrico Vigliercho, general manager of Castello Banfi. “The resulting wine is characterized with soft, smooth tannins well-integrated with a strong acidity that gives this Brunello a lively and powerful structure.”

The Sangiovese grapes are grown in stony, calcareous and well-structured soil at an altitude of 720 feet above sea level at Castello Banfi, Banfi’s family-owned vineyards and winery. The wine rested in Banfi’s signature hybrid tanks resulting in a structured, fruit-forward and velvety wine. The 2017 Brunello di Montalcino DOCG is distinguished by a fruit-laden nose, with decisive hints of red berry jam, perfectly balanced with notes of licorice and pipe tobacco.

Over four decades ago, the Mariani family set out to create a more outstanding Brunello and bring it to consumers globally. Years of groundbreaking research led to the discovery and careful selection of Sangiovese clones for the optimal expression of Brunello . For the good of the Montalcino territory, Banfi openly shared their research with wine producers across the region. The family’s vision came to fruition as Brunello di Montalcino became Italy’s first wine to receive DOCG status.

Banfi’s U.S. business experienced a +25% growth in revenue in 2021, with positive trends continuing through the first quarter of 2022. This year the company introduces a new logo – its first outward communication since its change in portfolio strategy. Led by third generation family proprietor and current CEO Cristina Mariani-May, Banfi streamlined its portfolio in 2020 pivoting its focus to its proprietary labels. The logo reinforces heritage and family, and the company’s focus on wine since pre-prohibition times.

“I draw inspiration from my family while forging a new path for Banfi, and I am proud to bolster our legacy with our new logo,” said Mariani-May. “‘For a Better Wine World’ is a belief and a promise, one that connects our U.S. and Italian colleagues while also demonstrating Banfi’s global reputation. Our vineyard estate, commitment to education and sustainability, and the quality of our wines are a source of pride for our team.”

Castello Banfi’s 2017 Brunello di Montalcino enters the market with an SRP of $80 for a 750ml bottle.

* According to Nielsen (Total XAOC 26 weeks ending 4/23/22)

About Banfi

Banfi, producer and importer of fine wines, was founded in 1919 and is today woman-owned and operated by third generation family proprietor Cristina Mariani-May. Banfi is the sole U.S. importer of the Mariani family’s internationally renowned wine estates in Italy: Castello Banfi of Montalcino, Tuscany, and Banfi Piemonte of Strevi, Piedmont. Castello Banfi is credited with pioneering a new era in Brunello and bringing the wine world’s attention to Montalcino, while Banfi Piemonte produces the family’s sparkling wines. Under the leadership of President and CEO Mariani-May, Castello Banfi has been awarded international recognition for exceptional environmental, ethical and social responsibility, and also serves as a beacon of hospitality in the wine region. Banfi’s wide range of wines offer affordable luxury and include the flagship Brunello di Montalcino, Super Tuscans, Tuscan Pinot Grigio, Chianti, Sparkling and more varieties.

For More Information:

https://banfiwines.com/