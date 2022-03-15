Cathead Distillery Adds New Sparkling Grapefruit to Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Line

Just in time for the warmer days ahead, Mississippi-based craft distillery, Cathead, is excited to announce the launch of Cathead Sparkling Grapefruit, the newest addition to its line of ready-to-drink sparkling vodka sodas. Joining the canned cocktail lineup of four original flavors: Cranberry, Limeade, Satsuma Mandarin, and Strawberry Lemonade, Cathead Sparkling Grapefruit is crafted with the brand’s flagship spirit: Cathead Vodka, alongside sparkling mineral water and a hint of sweet, yet bitter grapefruit. As of today, Cathead Sparkling Grapefruit 4-packs are available for pre-order via Cathead Distillery’s online store, and will also be available in stores in eight states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina) later this month.

As the first and oldest legal distillery in the state of Mississippi, Cathead Distillery was founded in 2010 by friends and blues fans Austin Evans and Richard Patrick. With an award-winning portfolio of six small-batch spirits, including the first and only Honeysuckle flavored vodka and Chicory Liqueur, the Cathead team is excited to expand the distillery’s line of canned cocktails with the debut of Sparkling Grapefruit.

“Since the launch of the Cathead Sparkling’s core four flavors last April, we have received so much positive feedback that we knew it was time to expand the line,” said Richard Patrick, Co-Founder of Cathead Distillery. Grapefruit was one of the most-asked-for flavors from our brand fans so we couldn’t be more thrilled to make that ask a reality, and can’t wait to continue innovating and launching more Cathead Sparkling flavors in the near future.”

Deep Dive: Cathead Sparkling Grapefruit

Like the existing lineup, Cathead Sparkling Grapefruit is available in a 12 oz. slim can and is made from all-natural ingredients with no added sugars or artificial sweeteners. The new, ready-to-drink cocktail has 100 calories, 0g carbs, 5% ABV, and is lightly effervescent. Hand-selected by founders Richard and Austin after months of research and taste testing, Sparkling Grapefruit features citrus notes of semi-sweet, bitter grapefruit.

Unlike most other hard seltzers on the market, Cathead Sparkling is made from real vodka—not malt liquor—producing a clean and easy-to-drink cocktail with a truly authentic fruit flavor that’s not overly sweet.

“With the first day of spring right around the corner, it is our hope that this new flavor will provide our Cathead Sparkling fanatics—and those seeking out a great tasting canned cocktail—with yet another grab-and-go option for all of life’s adventures, whether mountainside or at the beach.”

Cathead Sparkling Grapefruit is now available in a four-pack for a suggested retail price of $9.99 at select retailers in AL, AR, FL, GA, LA, MS, SC, and TN, via pre-order via the Cathead Distillery online store.

About Cathead Distillery

The first legal distillery in the state of Mississippi, Cathead was founded in 2010 by friends and blues fans Austin Evans and Richard Patrick. Originally located in Gluckstadt, the distillery moved to the heart of downtown Jackson, the state’s capital, in 2015. Cathead Distillery currently produces seven products in small batches: Cathead Original Vodka, Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka, Bristow Gin, Hoodoo Chicory Liquor, and Old Soul Bourbon Whiskey, as well as canned cocktails, Cathead Sparkling. Cathead is a 2020 James Beard semi-finalist for Outstanding Spirits Producer. The name “Cathead,” a term first coined by Mississippi blues musicians as a nod to respected artists, is the brand’s way of paying homage to the state’s rich musical heritage; in this spirit, Cathead also donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofits that contribute to the region’s abundant arts and culture. Cathead Distillery is an event-driven facility and a place for both locals and tourists to enjoy product tastings, live music, community, and a cold beverage.

For More Information:

https://shop.catheaddistillery.com/products/pre-sale-cathead-sparkling-grapefruit-4-pack-pre-sale