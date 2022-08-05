Cathead Distillery Announces New Line of Ready-To-Drink Cathead Sparkling Cocktails

JACKSON, MS— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is thrilled to announce a new line of ready-to-drink sparkling vodka sodas: Cathead Sparkling Sunsetters. Inspired by the magic of long summer evenings that fade into warm summer nights, the Sunsetters variety pack features an assortment of four fresh and fruity flavors—Raspberry, Mango, Ginger Pineapple, and Cucumber Mint.

An extension of Cathead Distillery’s original line of canned sparkling vodka sodas—which launched in spring 2021—Cathead Sparkling Sunsetters adds to the existing available flavors of Cranberry, Limeade, Satsuma Mandarin, Strawberry Lemonade, and Grapefruit, all made with the brand’s flagship spirit, Cathead Vodka.

“It’s been a hot summer this year and it’s not over yet,” said Richard Patrick, Co-Founder of Cathead Distillery. “We’re excited to introduce these new flavors to carry folks through the dog days of summer into Labor Day and football season.”

Cathead Sparkling Sunsetters’ variety 8-packs are now available in select retailers across five states, including Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Served in 12oz. slim cans, Cathead Sparkling Sunsetters are made from all-natural ingredients with no added sugars or artificial sweeteners. Featuring four refreshing flavors—including Raspberry, Mango, Ginger Pineapple, and Cucumber Mint —the ready-to-drink cocktails have just 97 calories, 5% ABV, and are lightly effervescent.

Each flavor is hand-selected by Richard and Austin, undergoes months of taste testing, and is made from a simple list of three ingredients: Cathead Vodka, sparkling water, and natural flavors. Unlike many of the hard seltzers on the market, Cathead Sparkling is made from real Cathead Vodka—not malt liquor—resulting in a clean, refreshing taste that’s authentic and not overly sweet.

Even the can design appeals to warm weather sipping with a fun, retro vibe inspired by vintage sunset designs from the 80s, delivering peak summer nostalgia in sleek retro colors and shades.

About Cathead Distillery

The first legal distillery in the state of Mississippi, Cathead Distillery was founded in 2010 by friends and blues fans Austin Evans and Richard Patrick. Located in the heart of downtown Jackson, the distillery currently produces seven award-winning, small batch spirits—Cathead Original Vodka, Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka, Bristow Gin, Hoodoo Chicory Liquor, and Old Soul Bourbon Whiskey—as well as a line of canned cocktails, Cathead Sparkling. Cathead Distillery is a 2020 James Beard semi-finalist for Outstanding Spirits Producer and is celebrated not only for its authentic products, but a strong commitment to their community. The name “Cathead,” a term first coined by Mississippi blues musicians as a nod to respected artists, is the brand’s way of paying homage to the state’s rich musical heritage; in this spirit, Cathead also donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofits that contribute to the region’s abundant arts and culture. With several new products on the horizon, the team looks forward to continuing to create and innovate in the craft spirits space. The distillery is currently closed for tours & tastings due to ongoing production demands, but invites both locals and tourists alike to stop by their onsite bottle shop and gift shop.

For More Information:

https://catheaddistillery.com/