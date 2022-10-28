Cathead Distillery Honors Late Blues Musician with Limited Release Bourbon

JACKSON, Miss.— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is proud to support Music Maker Foundation and their mission to tend the roots of American Music with a 2022 limited release of Tintype Old Soul Bourbon, Series 1. Aged for seven years and bottled at cask strength, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is uncut and unfiltered—just like the blues artist it honors. The bottle’s label features a tintype photograph of blues vocalist legend Captain Luke Mayer and is a 2022 release of the first edition in the distillery’s Tintype series.

Developed by Cathead Co-Founders Richard Patrick and Austin Evans, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is distilled in Indiana with a high-rye mash bill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye, and 4% Malted Barley and is aged on-site at the Jackson, Mississippi-based distillery. At 122.3 proof, this bottle is a testament to what Southern heat and humidity can do for whiskey maturation.

“A true marquee product for us, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon exists at the intersection of everything Cathead stands for: community, live music, and quality distilling,” said Richard Patrick, Co-Founder of Cathead Distillery. “The 2022 release of the Capt. Luke bottle is a special one, exhibiting as much soul and character as the legend it celebrates.”

As with the previous year’s release, the bottle features tintype photography by Timothy Duffy, founder of the Music Maker Foundation (MMF) and longtime photographer for traditional artists in the South. MMF is a non-profit organization with a mission to help the true pioneers and unsung heroes of Southern music regain recognition and meet their day-to-day needs. They’re a long-time partner of Cathead’s and align with the distillery’s philanthropic efforts to support live music.

“In its singular excellence and depth of character, this bourbon honors the legacy of my dear friend Captain Luke and his music.” said Timothy Duffy, Co-Founder of the Music Maker Foundation.

Captain Luke was a consummate entertainer who carried on a longtime friendship with Music Maker’s first partner artistand inspiration for its founding, Guitar Gabriel, whose country-blues playing was a perfect match for Captain Luke’s singing style. His voice was miraculous — a profoundly deep bass that never failed to amaze listeners. Duffy says Captain Luke had a “voice like honey dripping on hot chocolate.”

With only 1,200 cases produced, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is a limited-edition release that sings with dominant notes of cherry and vanilla, and rich undertones of maple syrup and nuttiness. A gentle entry of sweet vanilla leads into undertones of hazelnut, leather, and pepper mid-palate and finish with notes of lingering spicy dark chocolate unfettered from the casks’ maturation journey in Mississippi.

At a suggested retail price of $100, this bottle is available for purchase at select retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

About Cathead Distillery

The first legal distillery in the state of Mississippi, Cathead Distillery was founded in 2010 by friends and blues fans Austin Evans and Richard Patrick. Located in the heart of downtown Jackson, the distillery currently produces seven award-winning, small batch spirits—Cathead Original Vodka, Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka, Bristow Gin, Hoodoo Chicory Liquor, and Old Soul Bourbon Whiskey—as well as a line of canned cocktails, Cathead Sparkling. Cathead Distillery is a 2020 James Beard semi-finalist for Outstanding Spirits Producer and is celebrated not only for its authentic products, but a strong commitment to their community. The name “Cathead,” a term first coined by Mississippi blues musicians as a nod to respected artists, is the brand’s way of paying homage to the state’s rich musical heritage; in this spirit, Cathead also donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofits that contribute to the region’s abundant arts and culture. With several new products on the horizon, including a product line extension for Cathead Sparkling, the team looks forward to continuing to create and innovate in the craft spirits space. The distillery is currently closed for tours & tastings, but invites both locals and tourists alike to stop by their onsite bottle shop and gift shop.

About Music Maker Foundation

For more than 25 years, Music Maker Foundation has worked to preserve and promote the musical traditions of the American South. Since 1994 they have partnered with senior roots musicians living in poverty, sustaining their day-to-day needs while building their careers. Through Music Maker, our rich musical heritage will not be lost with the passing of time. Music Maker has been featured on PBS NewsHour, NPR Weekend Edition and CBS Evening News and has assisted hundreds of musicians.

https://catheaddistillery.com/