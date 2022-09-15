Chicken Cock Whiskey Unveils Its First Ever Private Cask Offering

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— For the first time ever, Chicken Cock Whiskey – known as “The Famous Old Brand” – will release 15 barrels of limited-release Private Cask in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month. Handpicked by Master Distiller Gregg Snyder, the casks contain Chicken Cock’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which has been aged for seven years. Each barrel is unique in flavor and proof, celebrating the evolution of Chicken Cock Whiskey over the last 150+ years. Chicken Cock’s Private Cask is available at select retailers in eight states (CT, GA, IL, IN, KY, MI, SC, and WI), but attendees at this year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown from September 16-18 will be able to purchase a bottle from the very first barrel.

“We’re thrilled to launch one of our most limited-release whiskeys in the birthplace of bourbon during National Bourbon Heritage Month,” said Matti Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, which owns Chicken Cock.

Originally established in Paris, Kentucky in 1856, Chicken Cock rose to fame as the house whiskey at The Cotton Club, one of Prohibition’s most legendary speakeasies. Chicken Cock Whiskey managed to survive prohibition by swiftly moving production around and smuggling bottles into the United States in a tin can. After Prohibition, Chicken Cock enjoyed a resurgence before a distillery fire just after World War II put it out of business. In 2012, Matti Anttila rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its Prohibition-era glory alongside Master Distiller Gregg Snyder. Since then, the team has introduced a flagship KY Straight Bourbon and KY Straight Rye Whiskey, made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distilling program, along with several other highly sought after limited-releases.

The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle of Chicken Cock’s Private Cask is $130.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits develops and scales craft spirits that connect the best artisans to consumers worldwide.

