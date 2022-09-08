ChocoVine Releases Limited Edition ChocoVine Espresso

America’s famous ChocoVine is now available as ChocoVine Espresso and will be distributed by Royal Dutch Distillers in the United States. ChocoVine Espresso is the amazing new combination of roasted coffee beans and delicious Dutch chocolate melting together with French Cabernet Sauvignon. ChocoVine is the perfect treat for indulging at home with friends.

Coffee is having a moment. According to the 2020 National Coffee Data Trends report from the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee daily*.

ChocoVine is a bold and creamy chocolate liqueur that suits every taste: from mild to dark, from creamy to fruity. The perfect pairing of wine and chocolate results in the finest blend of a full- bodied French Cabernet Sauvignon, subtly combined with rich chocolate. ChocoVine Espresso is a balanced composition of creamy sweet chocolate, fruity red wine, and aromas of roasted coffee beans; the liqueur is best enjoyed over ice in a wine glass.

ChocoVine belongs to De Kuyper Royal Distillers. The Dutch family-owned company marks its 327thanniversary this year and operates in over 100 markets with more than 50 million bottles sold every year. The owner of the world’s largest premium cocktail liqueur brand is a prime mover in the category and aims to continue leading the worldwide cocktail liqueur market. ChocoVine is being imported in the US market by Royal Dutch Distillers, a 100% subsidiary of De Kuyper Royal Distillers.

“Coffee Cocktails continue to be among the most sought out cocktails calls in the United States”, says Mark de Witte, Global CEO of De Kuyper Royal Distillers. “ChocoVine Espresso delivers the perfect distinctive flavor that supports our global brand initiatives and company vision.

ChocoVine Espresso will be available at your local retailer in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CT, FL, GA, IL, MA, MN, MS, NV, NJ, NY, OH, OR, RI, TN, TX, VA, WA, WV, WI

*Source: Bar Business Magazine.

About De Kuyper Royal Distillers

De Kuyper Royal Distillers is a family-owned liqueur and premium botanical-base spirits company founded in 1695 by Petrus De Kuyper. The company is headquartered in Schiedam near Rotterdam (NL). De Kuyper Liqueurs is the global market-leading brand in cocktail liqueurs. De Kuyper is both the owner and the producer of a number of world-famous liqueurs such as Peachtree, Heering, Kwai Feh, Acqua Bianca, Muyu, Dutch Cacao, Mandarine Napoléon, Bébo and the botanical-based spirits of the Rutte Gin and Genever. De Kuyper has been awarded “Liqueur Producer of the Year” at the International Spirits Competition (ISC) four years in a row (2019-2022). Mark de Witte is the company’s global CEO.

About Royal Dutch Distillers

Royal Dutch Distillers, based in Miami, FL, is a 100% subsidiary of the family-owned global company, De Kuyper Royal Distillers and specializes in the sales and marketing of ultra-premium and bartender-focused spirits and cream-based wines.

For More Information:

https://www.chocovine.com/