Chopin Vodka Announces New Distribution Partnership with MV GROUP Distribution

Chopin Vodka, Poland’s last family-owned luxury vodka brand is keen to expand into the Baltic states such as Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, where it has been known for its high quality. MV GROUP Distribution will distribute Chopin Vodka’s core collection of expressions including Chopin Potato, Rye, and Wheat Vodka.

“The super-premium vodka category continues to soar and we’ve seen an increased interest in our products in the Baltic States,” says Tad Dorda, Founder of Chopin Vodka. “We are extremely proud and excited to partner with MV GROUP Distribution and begin offering Chopin Vodka to the market.”

MV GROUP Distribution is the leading wholesale company in the Baltic States. Having accumulated 30 years of experience working with global brands it offers a team of professionals as well as an innovative and creative marketing approach to brand building.

“We are looking forward to applying our experience and know-how to distributing Chopin Vodka in key markets in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. We hope that bringing Chopin to the marketplace will provide long-term growth for the super-premium vodka category in the Baltic States,” says Marijus Cilcius, CEO of MV GROUP Distribution.

About Chopin Vodka

Chopin is the world’s first super-premium vodka. The Polish brand, which is still family owned and run, debuted in 1993 and catalyzed the luxury vodka phenomenon. Chopin founder and CEO, Tad Dorda, takes a unique farm-to-bottle approach working with farmers within a 15-mile radius from their distillery in Poland to grow potatoes, wheat, and rye. Chopin’s mission is the same as it was when the brand launched almost 30 years ago: to shift the conversation around vodka from being a tasteless, colorless, odorless mixer synonymous with nightlife to an original Polish spirit that’s meant to be savored, appreciated, collected, and discussed.

About MV GROUP Distribution

MV GROUP Distribution is the leading wholesale company in the Baltic States, representing more than 300 different brands. Originated in 1992 from Mineraliniai Vandenys a company founded in Lithuania. Today, not only the company but also its subsidiaries MV Latvia, MV Eesti, and MV Poland are successfully operating. MV GROUP Distribution specializes in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

