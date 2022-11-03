Clyde May’s Whiskey Announced as the Official North American Whiskey of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders

GARDEN CITY, N.Y.— Clyde May’s Whiskey, Conecuh Brand’s award-winning whiskey, is proud to announce its partnership as the official North AmericanWhiskey sponsor of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders. Starting with the 2022 season, the collaboration will bring together the official state spirit of Alabama and the pride of Long Island. The multi-year agreement is one of the first of its kind in the new state-of-the-art UBS Arena.

Clyde May’s Whiskey will be featured throughout UBS Arena in the venue’s eight bars, premium club spaces, including the UBS Club, and private suites. Additionally, the Clyde May’s Whiskey Bar — a dedicated and branded bar — will be located in the Tailgate Bar area on the upper concourse. The bar is designed to evoke southern comfort and the legacy of the great moonshiner for whom the brand and bar is named. The bar will also highlight a new, signature cocktail: The Clyde May’s Islander Smash, a take on a classic whiskey smash.

“We are thrilled to bring our legendary Clyde May’s Whiskey to UBS Arena and The New York Islanders during their 50th anniversary season and beyond,” said Roy Danis, Conecuh Brands CEO. “Long Island is not only the home of one of the most dedicated hockey fan bases, but of Conecuh’s headquarters as well. We look forward to bringing the fans the ultimate Clyde May’s experience.”

Named the official state spirit of Alabama, the Clyde May’s Whiskey story begins in 1946 where Clyde’s commitment to quality cemented his reputation as one of the best moonshiner’s in the country. That legacy lives on today in his whiskeys and bourbons, made with a proprietary mash bill and aged in first-fill, new American oak barrels. The portfolio includes Clyde May’s Original Alabama Style Whiskey, Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon, Clyde May’s Straight Rye, and Clyde May’s Special Reserve Bourbon.

“We are excited to partner with Clyde May’s to create a unique offering for our fans and share a memorable experience for both hockey and arena events alike,” said Kim Stone, President of UBS Arena. “We look forward to welcoming the Clyde May’s brand to our guests and the New York Metropolitan area.”

About Clyde May’s Whiskey

Distilled since 1946 and legal since 2001, Clyde May’s brings more than 75 years of authenticity, dedication and perseverance to perfecting the craft of whiskey making. In addition to being the Official State Spirit of Alabama and now the Official Bourbon of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, Clyde May’s is also the official Whiskey of Talladega Speedway and the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship.

About Conecuh Brands LLC

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, focused on developing high-quality brands, including Clyde May’s Whiskey, Prospero Tequila, and McConnell’s Irish Whisky. Brands created by Conecuh Brands have authentic brand stories, delivered in world-class packaging and award-winning taste. To learn more, visit Conecuhbrands.com.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York’s newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state-of-the-art arena opened in November 2021 and has already welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually, while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022, which makes it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car.

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972 and celebrating their 50 th Anniversary season, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and a record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the

Hockey Hall of Fame and the team plays in the National Hockey League’s Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children’s Foundation helps countless youngsters in need around the world. Donations are raised through the efforts of Islanders’ players, management, and employees, along with Isles fans and partners. UBS Arena at Belmont Park opened in November 2021 and is the team’s new home, and the state of the art / newest arena in the National Hockey League.

