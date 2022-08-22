Cognac Frapin Announces Cuvée Rabelais

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Cognac Frapin, the artisanal cognac brand founded by Pierre Frapin, debuts Cuvée Rabelais (SRP: $13,000), an exquisite, limited-edition cognac, named in honor humanist and writer François Rabelais. This rare Cognac’s origin is rooted in craftsmanship dating back to 1270, when the legendary Frapin family’s style blossomed in the XIXth century. The blend pays tribute to the historical roots of Frapin, highlighting its exceptional character; a blend of remarkable eaux-de-vie from multiple centuries, making it one of their oldest and most exclusive offerings.

Upon embarking on the journey to create Cuvée Rabelais, Cellar Master, Patrice Piveteau hand-selected barrels from Frapin’s most storied and historic cellars only from the “Paradise cellars” and from the Dames-Jeannes of venerable cognacs. Piveteau carefully blended each eau-de-vie, revealing an incredible symphony of flavors.

“The Cuvée Rabelais is a luxurious blend that allows you to experience the beauty of the Charente region and celebrate the rich history of Cognac Frapin in every single sip,” says Cellar Master Patrice Piveteau. “Being able to oversee such a special and historically significant release, is a true honor and a testament to those Cellar Master’s who have come before me and played a role in creating this exceptional offering. It is truly one-of-a-kind.”

With an amber color with orange hues, the Cuvée Rabelais blend reveals a particularly delicate nose, with notes of orange and candied apricot and discreet wood aromas. On the palate, it melta into notes of dried fruit and liquor ice, before revealing the complex aromas of the famous Charentais rancio, the scent tobacco and cigar boxes. Its exceptionally long finish completes each sip of this limited edition. Like all Cognac Frapin Blends, Cuvée Rabelais comes exclusively from the Frapin estate which has 240 hectares of vines (600 acres) located in the heart of Grande Champagne, the first of the six crus of the Cognac Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée

Cognac Frapin’s commitment to excellence is consistent in the entire execution of the Cuvée Rabelais release down to its decanter. Carefully crafted by Cristallerie Saint-Louis, the oldest glass manufacturer in France, this decanter was meticulously designed to highlight golden reflections of the exceptional Cognac with a bold round base, distinctive engraved vine branches, and its bottle neck sheathed in gold 24 carats. These features work in tandem to transport Cognac enthusiasts to Charente region and provide a true tasting ritual embodying luxury. Cuvée Rabelais is a testimony to Cognac Frapin’s love for France and of delicate craftsmanship.

Cognac Frapin’s portfolio includes top of the range cognacs that have been praised by consumers and critics alike including the 2022 Global Spirits Masters Competition that named Château Fontpinot XO ‘Cognac Taste Master 2022.

About Cognac Frapin

Located in the heart of the Grande Champagne region, the Frapin’s Single Family estate comprises over 240 hectares, approximately 600 acres, of vines surrounding the grand Château Fontpinot. The vines benefit from the vast hillsides and chalky soil that make up the landscape of the estate which result in incredibly rich, complex, delicate, and elegant aromas. The house Cellar Master, Patrice Piveteau, oversees the operations and blending of the Cognacs, deciding when vintage products will be released. From vineyard management and handcrafted distillation over lees from grapes exclusively grown on Frapin’s vineyards, to aging in century-old cellars, every step ensures the continuity of the Frapin style.

For More Information:

https://www.cognac-frapin.com/en/