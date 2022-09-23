Convite Launches Una’ to Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Convite, the best-selling mezcal in Oaxaca, announced the special release of Una’ – a pink-hued mezcal created to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. As the majority stakeholder and importer of this specially created wild agave spirit, Hotaling & Co. will donate 10 percent of every bottle of Una’ imported into the U.S. to Mexican breast cancer charity Fundación de Cáncer de Mama. FUCAM is the first and only private non-profit institution in Mexico and Latin America that offers comprehensive treatment and specialized follow-up of breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is a disease that has a profound impact on women and families across Mexico. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the team at Hotaling & Co. is honored to launch Convite Una’ and support the important work of early detection and treatment provided by FUCAM,” said Brian Radics, Chief Marketing Officer, Hotaling & Co.

In Zapotec, Una’ literally translates to ‘woman’ – a fitting tribute as Convite rolls out this beautifully-aged, high-quality artisan mezcal. Convite Una’ is a true labor of love from start to finish, as Convite’s mezcaleros infuse decades of Mexican distilling tradition into every bottle – while the Una’ bottle itself pays homage to the feminine spirit.

Naturally tinted with Cochineal, which has been used for centuries and is native to Oaxaca, Convite Una’ is an 80 proof Espadín mezcal using meticulously cultivated agaves harvested between seven and eight years hailing from the Zapotec mountains. The precise distillation method, along with selection and purity of natural ingredients, give Convite mezcals a distinctive taste – warm, rich and inviting.

The idea for Una’ derived from the desire to give back to indigenous communities where Convite makes its mezcal. With Convite Una’, the goal is to create awareness among women around the importance of periodic breast cancer examinations. These communities are often unaware of preventative breast cancer care or are afraid to approach the health care system – making the work that organizations like FUCAM does mission critical.

Convite is distilled by sixth-generation master distillers and brothers Daniel & Tucho (aka Cosme) Hernández, who produce mezcal according to artisanal traditions. Prioritizing community and sustainability from the start, the team works hard to preserve the wild agaves that give its expressions their complex flavors and ensure that its community benefits from mezcal’s growing popularity.

Available nationally at bars, restaurants, and retail locations across the U.S, Convite Mezcal Una’ has an SRP of $54.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

To honor the women in your life, cheers her with a delicious and refreshing Sicarú – which means ‘beautiful’ in Zapotec.

How to Prepare the Sicarú:

1 ounce Convite Una’ Mezcal

¾ ounce Chartreuse

½ ounce Absinthe

½ ounce Grenadine

¾ ounce Lemon Juice

Put all the ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and pour into a glass with ice through a strainer. To finish, decorate with a sliced cucumber, giving it the shape of a flower. Unite the “petals” with a stick and put on top of the glass.

About Convite Mezcal

Convite is the leading mezcal in Oaxaca, a one-of-a-kind, premium, and artisanal mezcal that embodies authenticity and tradition. Convite’s name can be translated to an invitation to a party, and in true Oaxacan spirit, Convite is a call to gather in greatness, celebration, and community. Convite’s expressions – Espadín Esencial, Espadín-Madrecuishe, Tepextate, Coyote, and Jabalí – are distilled by multi-generation master distillers using traditional methods.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 29th year of distilling and its 12th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

