Cooper Spirits Introduces Oldest Straight Rye Whiskey: Lock Stock & Barrel 21-Year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— The Cooper Spirits Co., an independent producer of innovative, integrity-driven spirits, announced Lock Stock & Barrel 21-Year Straight Rye Whiskey, the fifth release in the celebrated Lock Stock & Barrel series. This new product is the oldest and most intensely flavorful straight rye whiskey currently available on the market, trumping its predecessor the Lock Stock & Barrel 20-Year Straight Rye Whiskey.

Crafted for the most discerning spirits connoisseurs and collectors, Lock Stock & Barrel 21-year is double distilled in copper pots from a rare mash bill of 100 percent rye grain. A “robust cut” is selected by master distillers, then the unfiltered spirit is aged in new charred American Oak barrels in cold weather for 21 years and bottled at 111 proof. The result is a deeply intense, yet harmonious straight rye, with rich and unified notes that suggest warm spiced date cake, treacle toffee, orange peel and baking spices.

“With the rye whiskey category continuing to grow in popularity it is a unique distinction to be able to introduce this rare and high aged offering that expands upon the quality of the Lock Stock & Barrel series,” said Chad Solomon, Cooper Spirits Director of Innovation. “We pride ourselves on being a pioneer in this category and are committed to continued innovation that attracts new tasters to this premier spirits category.”

The spirit is packed in the brand’s iconic opaque black bottle, shielding the whiskey from light exposure, embossed with a black on black 21 year age statement in a minimalist design to reflect the brand’s luxury aesthetic. The bottle comes in a wooden box that is charred in the Shou Sugi Ban process to preserve the wood and enhance the natural wood grains. Lock Stock & Barrel 21-Year is best enjoyed neat or over a large ice cube. Allocated to just 1,200 cases, and featuring a proof of, the expression is available at specialty retailers nationwide at an SRP of $499.99.

About The Cooper Spirits Co.

The Cooper Spirits Co., founded in 2006 by the late Robert J. Cooper, a third-generation distiller, is an independent producer of innovative, integrity-driven spirits. Katie Cooper, Rob’s widow, is carrying on his legacy. The company was founded with the introduction of St-Germain, an artisanal French liqueur made from fresh elderflower blossoms, heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade by the New York Times. Cooper Spirits produces a portfolio of artisanal products, including Slow & Low Rock & Rye and Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned, both straight rye whiskey based bottled cocktails, Hochstadter’s Vatted Straight Rye Whiskey, the first rye whiskey to use the vatted designation; Lock Stock & Barrel, one of the world’s finest and oldest expressions of 13 year, 16 year, 18 year, and 20 year straight rye whiskey; and Crème Yvette, a modern aperitif handcrafted in France and called for by name in vintage cocktail books dating back to 1890. The Cooper Spirits Co. is based in Newport Beach, CA. For more information, please visit cooperspirirts.com.

About Lock Stock & Barrel

The Lock Stock & Barrel series, a portfolio of extraordinary high-aged whiskies and proprietary vatted blends, is produced by The Cooper Spirits Company, an independent, family-owned supplier of integrity-driven spirits. The highly acclaimed portfolio currently consists of 13 year, 16 year, 18 year, 20 year and now adding 21 year aged straight rye whiskeys. Lock Stock & Barrel is a consecutive Double Gold Winner at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The new 21 year straight rye whiskey also received the distinction of Best of Class Rye Whiskey in 2022 from the panel of judges.

