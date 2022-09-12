Coopers’ Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon Joins Forces with Campari and Imbibe for Negroni Week

For the first time ever, Coopers’ Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon will join forces with Campari and Imbibe for Negroni Week, 2022 as the Official Bourbon of Negroni Week. Introduced in 2016 as Brown-Forman’s newest bourbon brand in 20 years, Coopers’ Craft expanded in 2019 with the introduction of Coopers’ Craft 100-proof Barrel Reserve, which presents perfectly in a Boulevardier – the bourbon drinker’s negroni. This year actually marks the 95th anniversary of the Boulevardier first appearing in Harry’s 1927 bar guide, Barflies and Cocktails.

Taking place in bars and restaurants from September 12-18, this year’s Negroni Week will bring together venues around the world to raise money for a range of charitable causes, bringing Negroni Week’s fundraising total to over $3 million to date. In Coopers’ Craft’s inaugural year as the official bourbon sponsor of Negroni Week, they have donated $5,000 to Slow Food, which has been chosen as the official Negroni Week giving partner. Slow Food has a global footprint, with chapters and initiatives in countries and cities all over the world, and most fittingly, it is an organization with roots in Italy, the birthplace of the Negroni.

Honoring the men and women who raise the barrels Coopers’ Craft celebrates the company’s more than 70 years of barrel-making and wood expertise as the only major distiller that owns its own new barrel cooperage. Both bourbons begin with the same spirit but are aged using different wood techniques from the barrel resulting in final products with distinctively different flavor profiles – ranging from light and gentle to bold and robust.

