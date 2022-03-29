Copalli Rum Launches Cocktails For A Cause Campaign

BELIZE–In honor of Earth Day 2022, Copalli Rum has launched Cocktails for A Cause, which partners with bars, restaurants and retailers to raise funds for organizations which support environmentally responsible initiatives. The program will run during the month of April in honor of Earth Day, April 22.

Copalli Rum is a clean, pure rum sustainably produced at the Copal Tree Distillery in the rainforest of Southern Belize. Made from just three ingredients –- organic sugar cane, pure canopy water and yeast, Copalli Rum is produced at a Distillery which is designed to be carbon neutral.

During the month of April, participating accounts in California, Florida and New York will create cocktails using any of the Copalli Rum expressions – White, Barrel Rested or Cacao. Each cocktail will be finished with a custom garnish which features a QR code that explains more about the program and the organizations which are benefiting. An added element is that the garnish can be taken home and planted, producing a bouquet of wild flowers. For each featured cocktail that is sold during April at participating accounts, $2 will be donated to local charities such as Surfrider in Southern California and Florida, the Billion Oyster Project in New York and CUESA in San Francisco. A list of participating accounts may be found at https://copallirum.com/cocktails-for-a-cause/

Consumers unable to visit a participating account may also get in on the fun as Copalli Rum will be donating $5 for each bottle purchased online during the month of April to the Rainforest Trust.

“Sustainability is core to the DNA of Copalli Rum, not just the marketing program du jour,” said Mark Breene, CEO, Copalli USA. “This program – in honor of Earth Day – is a great opportunity to engage consumers and our partners in the on and off premise while reinforcing the importance of being environmentally responsible.”

About Copalli Rum

Copalli Rum is a clean pure rum sustainably produced in the heart of the Rainforest of Southern Belize. Crafted at the Copal Tree Distillery, which was designed to be zero impact, Copalli Rum is made from only three ingredients: organic sugar cane, pure canopy water and yeast. The Distillery is fueled by 100% biomass and returns no waste to the environment. Because sustainability is as much about economic development as environmental stewardship, profits from the sale of Copalli Rum are returned to the community through education grants and infrastructure improvements.

Award-winning Copalli Rums are available in White, Barrel Rested and Cacao expressions and sold through retailers, bars and restaurants in Florida, California and New York and online. Copalli Rum is a proud member of the Corporate Conservation Circle of the Rainforest Trust.

For More Information:

https://copallirum.com/cocktails-for-a-cause/