Coppa Cocktails Partners with M.S. Walker Brands to Launch Its Pre-Mixed Cocktails in the US

BOSTON, Mass.— M.S. Walker Brands has partnered with Coppa Cocktails to bring its robust line of award-winning classic to contemporary premium pre-mixed cocktails to U.S. shores. Developed by Toorank International Spirits, a Dutch distilling and bottling company founded in 1978, Coppa Cocktails are currently available in more than 30 countries. With natural flavors and premium spirits, 15% ABV, a SRP of $17.99/750mL, and disruptive packaging, Coppa Cocktails appeal to the modern consumer who seeks high quality, convenience, and aesthetic appeal. The brand is currently distributed in more than 27 states with an aggressive nationwide rollout underway.

The core flavors are:

Margarita, made with tequila, orange liqueur, lime, and natural flavors, its distinct yet smooth agave aroma is followed by a tart, refreshing palate

Mojito, made with premium Caribbean white rum, lime, and mint, with prominent initial aromas of fresh and sweet mint leaves, followed by a palate led by refreshing sour lime

Strawberry Daquiri, again made with premium Caribbean white rum and lime juice, this time with the addition of fresh strawberries; the sweet and sour flavors of freshly muddled strawberries are very evident on the palate

Piña Colada, made with premium Caribbean white rum, vodka, rich cream, coconut, and the sweet flavor of pineapple juice, this Gold Medal winner from the Denver International Spirits Competition speaks for itself: no blender, no problem; just add ice!

Coppa Cocktails’ Cosmopolitan, Long Island Iced Tea, Mai Tai, Rum & Ginger, Sex on the Beach, and Tequila Sunrise are also currently for sale in the U.S. All Coppa Cocktails are non-GMO.

José B. Chao, President of Coppa Cocktails USA, says, “We pride ourselves on offering the world’s best cocktails. Whether making life easy at home, or increasing speed and consistency on-premise, every Coppa Cocktail delivers a delicious, premium, and effortless cocktail experience.”

“As the ready-to-drink category continues to grow, we see a tremendous opportunity for a brand of Coppa Cocktails’ quality and visual appeal,” says Gary Shaw, Executive VP of Sales for M.S. Walker Brands. “Our strategy includes a vigorous in-store tasting and retail activation program, and we are confident consumers will experience the outstanding quality of these cocktails.”

About Coppa Cocktails

Beautifully designed from the inside out, Coppa Cocktails are packed with natural flavors to offer a high-quality cocktail experience that is fun, easy, and delicious. With its shaker-inspired bottle and decorative floral elements, Coppa Cocktails were created to spread love, laughter, cocktails, and sunshine to all parts of the world where celebration is due. They are the perfect conversation starters at any event.

About M.S. Walker Brands

Founded in 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts, M.S. Walker Brands acts as an importer of curated nationally marketed spirit and wine brands from around the world, in addition to producing its own internationally marketed spirits brands in Boston, Massachusetts.

For More Information:

https://www.coppacocktails.com/