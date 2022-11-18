Copper & Kings American Brandy Inks 3-Year Deal with Green Bay Packers

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Copper & Kings, a definitive American brandy influenced by its distillery location in Kentucky Bourbon country, is pleased to announce its first professional football team partnership with the Green Bay Packers. The three-year deal includes activation on-site at Lambeau Field, brand visibility within the stadium and in on- and off-premise accounts where Copper & Kings is distributed.

“Wisconsin is a state known for its love of brandy and for its love of football, which is why we’re thrilled to begin this partnership with the Green Bay Packers,” said Daniel Schear, general manager of Copper & Kings. “We know fans will enjoy our dynamic American style brandies this season & beyond.”

Fans can find Copper & Kings American Brandy, including cocktails for $11.50, in concession and bar locations throughout the stadium. Additionally, the brand will bring a taste of Kentucky with samples of American Brandy and small bites from the Copper & Kings Rooftop Bar and Restaurant to match-ups against Dallas on November 13 and Los Angeles on December 19. Sampling will take place during tailgate time on the fan walkway next to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

About Copper & KingsCopper & Kings is a definitive American brandy influenced by American whiskey and music that uses traditional copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, craft-distilled, natural American brandies, absinthe, gin and liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, colors, artificial flavors, or synthetic chemicals. Copper & Kings American Brandies are distributed nationwide. The Copper & Kings Rooftop Bar & Restaurant opened in late 2021 and features locally sourced and thoughtfully prepared cuisine and craft cocktails. Copper & Kings has been honored among “The Best of the South” by Garden & Gun and voted as Best Local Distillery in the LEO Weekly Readers’ Choice awards five times. The state-of-the-art Copper & Kings Distillery is located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, Louisville.

For More Information:

https://www.copperandkings.com/