Corazón Tequila Releases Expresiones del Corazón 2022 Collection

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Corazón Tequila is thrilled to announce its Expresiones del Corazón 2022 Collection, featuring two limited-edition añejo tequilas aged in barrels formerly used to age Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon and Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye Whiskey. Showcasing the extraordinary partnership between Casa San Matías, Mexico’s fourth oldest tequila distillery, and Buffalo Trace, the world’s most award-winning distillery, the annual collection celebrates excellence in distillation, aging and experimentation by marrying Corazón’s premium blanco tequila with barrels that once held some of the most-coveted whiskeys ever created from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC).

Both offerings in this year’s collection were derived from a single barrel and include:

Corazón Eagle Rare 17 Añejo Tequila: aged for 17 months in Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old bourbon barrels, this unique tequila offers aromas of citrus, chocolate and cooked agave alongside a dense texture with natural sweetness and a long-lasting finish.

Corazón Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Añejo Tequila: 19 months of aging in Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye Whiskey barrels has resulted in a powerful, lush and boldly spicy tequila with flavors of toffee, fig cake and candied fruit followed by mint, cinnamon and clove. The long and warm finish reveals subtle notes of allspice, coconut and nutmeg.

Crafted from the finest blue agave grown in the Los Altos region of Jalisco using time-honored methods, the agave hearts used for Corazón Tequila are slow cooked in stone ovens and then pressed, fermented and distilled with expert care at the renowned Casa San Matías Distillery. Careful maturation in Buffalo Trace’s best seasoned whiskey barrels for varying lengths results in an aged tequila that exemplifies the finest artistry in Mexican and American spirits making.

The Expresiones del Corazón line has garnered several top awards over the years for various limited release expressions. Top distinctions received for the 2020 and 2021 Collections include “Best Añejo” for Corazon Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Añejo in the 2021 World Tequila Awards; Gold medals for Corazon George Elmer T. Lee Reposado and Corazón William Larue Weller Añejo at the 2022 International Spirits Challenge, and Silver medals for Corazón Artisanal Blanco and Corazón George T. Stagg Añejo Tequila at the 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition.

Both Expresiones del Corazón 2022 Collection bottlings are now available in limited quantities across the United States at a suggested retail price of $79.99 per bottle (750ml; 80 proof).

About Corazón Tequila

Corazón Tequila is distilled and aged at Casa San Matías, a family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico that has more than 130 years of experience. These tequilas are single-estate cultivated, distilled and hand-bottled. Made from 100% blue weber agave, only the highest quality plants are selected to create Corazón. The Corazón portfolio includes the Single Estate Tequilas, Single Barrel Tequilas and the Expresiones del Corazón Collection.

About Sazerac

Sazerac is one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada.

For More Information:

https://www.tequilacorazon.com/