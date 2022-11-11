Costa Tequila Expands Colorado Distribution to Summit County and Beyond

Costa Tequila, makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, announces a partnership expansion with Eagle Rock Distributing Company to now offer Costa Tequila to Summit County and western Colorado ahead of the 2022-23 winter season. Costa currently has more than 300 points of distribution throughout eastern Colorado with plans to triple that number in 2023.

Earlier this month, Costa released its latest Hi/Lo blend of tequila, an Añejo aged for 16 months in American Oak barrels, featuring notes of roasted hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and brown sugar and the aroma of pure agave. Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are the only tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands).

“Colorado loves tequila, and we’re looking forward to partnering further with Eagle Rock to bring something a little different to the western slopes,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “We’ve found that winter activities and tequila make a surprisingly great pairing, and earlier this year we doubled down on that belief by announcing our partnership with Olympic Gold Medalist Kaitlyn Farrington. We are excited to share a margarita or tequila Old Fashioned with her on the slopes.”

Kaitlyn Farrington is the 2014 Olympics Gold Medal snowboarder who, following a life-changing boarding accident, had to end her career only 10 months after her monumental win. After spending a lifetime dedicated to professional snowboarding, she’s now one of the most talented backcountry snowboard and ski guides in the world and is empowering people to adventure outdoors.

Farrington’s inspiring journey has secured her as the most recent brand ambassador for Costa Tequila. Costa is supporting a small team of ambassadors, who help to authentically raise awareness for the brand, while Costa supports them in pursuit of their outdoor passions.

“I’m excited for this partnership with Costa because they are willing to invest in me and tell my story,” says Farrington. “From my halfpipe career to figuring out what is next for me in retirement, I’ve had an incredible journey, and Costa is helping me tell my story in the right way.”

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in nine states and online nationwide. Find all three varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com. Through the end of the year, Costa Tequila will donate 15% of proceeds from every purchase to the Florida Disaster Relief Fund following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.

