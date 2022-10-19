Costa Tequila to Donate 15% of Proceeds to Florida Disaster Relief Fund

Through the end of the year, Costa Tequila, the Florida-based company behind the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, will donate 15% of proceeds from every purchase to the Florida Disaster Relief Fund following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.

Last month Hurricane Ian, a devastating Category 4 storm, hit the southwest coast of Florida. In the storm’s wake, thousands of Floridians are still left without power or shelter. Costa aims to help these individuals by donating to the state’s official private fund, The Florida Disaster Fund, which was established to assist Florida’s communities during times of emergency and disaster like Hurricane Ian.

“Florida has been our home since we launched Costa Tequila. The community supported us through the difficult years of the pandemic and now it’s important for us to do everything we can to help during this devastating time,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III.

As the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila, Costa Tequila offers the only lineup of tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). Earlier this month, Costa released its latest Hi/Lo blend of tequila, an Añejo aged for 16 months in American Oak barrels, featuring notes of roasted hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and brown sugar and the aroma of pure agave.

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in nine states and online nationwide. Find all three varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

For Costa, the makers of the first 'Hi/Lo' blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: "Los Altos" (the Highlands) and "Valle de Tequila" (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa's Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together.

