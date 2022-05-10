Country Crock Toasts to a More Sustainable Future By Introducing Cover Crop Whiskey

CHICAGO, Ill.— Ogilvy’s creative team worked with Upfield’s Country Crock brand to raise awareness of critical sustainable farming practices through the development of the Cover Crop whiskey project – a program to bring awareness to sustainable farming and The Cover Crops Project, which provides Kansas-area farmers with financial resources and training to plant cover crops.

Country Crock has been America’s beloved buttery spread for decades, and the iconic brand depends on soybeans grown by Kansas-area farmers. Unfortunately, today’s farmers are dealing with soil fatigue from planting and harvesting the same crops over and over again. This leads to soil erosion and deteriorating nutrients in the soil. Country Crock recognized an opportunity to help educate farmers and the public on a sustainable solution: cover crops, like cereal rye, are plants grown in between harvested crops to improve soil health by returning nutrients, minimizing pests, and increasing water retention. This has proven to be a sustainable way to keep the land healthy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by returning carbon to the soil as a nutrient. Still, many farmers have yet to adopt the use of cover crops, and the general public is hardly even aware of them.

As part of The Cover Crops Project, Country Crock asked Kansas City neighbor, J. Rieger & Co., to make a one-of-a-kind,limited-edition bottle blended with a touch of whiskey distilled with cover crop cereal rye. It’s a special batch of rye whiskey born from the very same Kansas City area which farms the soybeans that find their way into Country Crock.

Chris Turner, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy, said: “Cover crops are a game-changer for maintaining healthy farmlands. We were thrilled that Ogilvy could help raise awareness for sustainable farming practices through this limited-edition Cover Crop Whiskey.”

About Upfield

At Upfield, our mission is to make people healthier, and happier with great-tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. Upfield is the leading producer of plant-based spreads in the U.S., with iconic brands such as Country Crock, Country Crock Plant Butter, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!, Flora, and Imperial;and plant-based margarines and spreads inCanadawith brands such asBecel, Becel Plant Based Bricks,and Imperial, and since 2020 its vegan cheese, Violife following its acquisition of Arivia. The company is leading in delivering better-for-you products that are great tasting and have superior quality helping it to create a “Better Plant-based Future.”

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy inspires brands and people to impact the world. We have been creating iconic, culture-changing, value-driving ideas for clients since David Ogilvy founded the company in 1948. We continue building on that rich legacy through our borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities. Our experts in Advertising, Experience, Public Relations, Health, and Consulting work fluidly across 131 offices in 93 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY).

