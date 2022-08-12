Country Music Star Kane Brown Joins Dewey Crush as Chief Flavor Officer

DEWEY BEACH, Del.— Delaware-based Dewey Beverage, Inc., maker of the original canned crush cocktail Dewey Crush, is thrilled to announce that globally renowned musician, Kane Brown, has joined the brand as Chief Flavor Officer. Dewey Crush launched in 2021 and was created with the goal of bringing the essence of an East-Coast summer wherever you go by offering a Dewey Beach classic cocktail in a convenient, ready-to-drink can.

Brown was introduced to Dewey Crush by a family member and fell in love with the product’s fresh taste and summer vibe. After initially joining as an early investor, he wanted to create a deeper and more public relationship with the brand quickly resulting in him coming on as the Chief Flavor Officer today.

“Growing up in Northwest Georgia, I had never heard of an Orange Crush until I started spending time on the Chesapeake Bay with my wife, Katelyn and her brothers. Every boat bar they took me to had its own spin on the Crush, and it quickly became my go-to summer beverage,” shared Kane Brown, Chief Flavor Officer of Dewey Crush. “To have the opportunity to team up with Dewey Crush and bring not only the drink, but the idea of summer fun, to Tennessee and on tour year-round, seemed like an easy decision to make. Dewey Crush has been a hit with my friends at every stop on tour and is definitely my band’s new favorite drink!”

“We are honored that Kane has decided to join the Dewey Crush family as we believe our alignment on values, lifestyle, family, music and the overall mantra of ‘living life to the fullest’ made this a natural partnership,” says Co-Founder Jarret Stopforth. “We are so grateful for this opportunity to work with Kane and look forward to making summer a 365-day season fueled by Dewey Crush and Kane’s music.”

Sales of canned cocktails have exploded as drinkers look for convenience and new flavors beyond wine, beer and seltzers. The total RTD alcohol market is $20B and growing 1,500% year-over-year in the last ten years and is expected to grow to $146B by 2030. The authentic, craft vodka and crushed fruit beverage is made with premium spirits and real juice and is available in three hand-crafted flavors – Original Orange, Ruby Red Grapefruit and Watermelon. Following last summer’s wildly successful Delaware launch, the brand has since expanded along the coast to Maryland, DC and New Jersey with Virginia and Tennessee launches slated in the coming months.

About Dewey Crush

The iconic Orange Crush made famous at The Starboard in Dewey Beach, is now available for the first time in a convenient, ready-to-drink can with Dewey Crush. The brand was founded with the goal of canning the essence of an East Coast Summer, a sip of Dewey Crush’s craft vodka and crushed fruit cocktail will instantly transport you to those legendary days spent hanging out at the beach, taking in live music, and creating unforgettable memories with friends and loved ones. With Dewey Crush, you can take Summer with you anytime, anywhere.

About Kane Brown

Since the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album in November 2016, Kane Brown has ascended from social media notability to become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays while continuing to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries. Named to the Time100 list of the most influential people in the world, Brown has released 2 studio albums, 3 EP’s, has over 12 billion streams, sold out arenas all across the country, collaborated with some of the industries finest is the recipient of 5 American Music Awards, and was the first black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year for his emotionally charge hit single “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Both of Brown’s studio albums reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart while Experiment reached #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart and his self-titled album reached #5. Upon the release of his Kane Brown Deluxe Version in October 2017, Brown made history as the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously. The album went on to reign at #1 for 13 consecutive weeks while the singles “Heaven” and “What Ifs” are the 3rd and 7th most streamed country songs of all time. Brown’s sophomore album Experiment debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to achieve this all-genre chart feat. Experiment produced three back-to-back Double Platinum No. 1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. He also continues to top the country airplay chart with 7 #1’s while building his profile on the Pop charts with multiple Top 15 hits.

Known for his high energy on the stage, Brown has sold out venues all over the country. His most recent Blessed & Free Tour, marked the first time a country artist has brought their headlining tour to all 29 NBA Arenas. The tour also saw Brown sell out Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena marking Brown the 10th Country artist to accomplish this feat.

Continuing to push beyond the country genre Brown has collaborated with some of the industries favorites from all genres including DJ Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, “blackbear, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina and Becky G. Brown’s most recent “Famous Friends” with Chris Young became Billboard’s 2021 year-end No. 1 Country Airplay Song and remained in the Top 5 of Billboard’s airplay chart for 15 weeks.

Brown’s next album, Different Man, is set to be released September 9th.

For More Information:

https://deweycrush.com/