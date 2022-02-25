Crook & Marker Releases New 15% ABV Ready-to-Serve Margarita Series

HAMILTON, N.J. — Crook & Marker, the first certified USDA Organic cocktail brand, announced the launch of its 15% ABV Ready-to-Serve Margarita Series. The new premium organic line of 750ml bottled Margaritas are available in two refreshing flavors – Lime and Strawberry Hibiscus.

The new higher-ABV Margarita offerings feature bold, luscious Margarita flavor made with organic tequila, and real fruit juice. And with zero sugar, 110 calories and 1g carbs per serving, these guilt-free flavor fiestas will make your tastebuds say, “OH MARG GAWD.” The new cocktails are made with the brand’s proprietary Organic Supergrain Alcohol – brewed from quinoa, millet, amaranth and cassava – and are sweetened from natural sources, gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan.

“Pre-mixed cocktails have traditionally relied heavily on sugar, carbs and non-transparent ingredients – which are increasingly becoming dealbreakers for today’s consumers*,” said Daniel Goodfellow, Chief Marketing Officer at Crook & Marker. “With our new 15% ABV Ready-to-Serve Margarita series, we’re providing consumers with great-tasting Zero Sugar Organic Cocktails that will introduce Margaritas into occasions that have typically been dominated by wine ­– whether they’re dinner parties, cozy nights in or celebrating with family and friends.”

The expansion of Crook & Marker’s Zero Sugar Organic Cocktail portfolio comes as the ready-to-drink (RTD) category is projected to gain 22% volume share of total U.S. alcohol sales by 2025**. The new product launch expands the brand’s portfolio to complement its 5% ABV RTD canned cocktails that include Lime Margarita, Blackberry Lime Mojito, Grapefruit Lime Paloma, Piña Colada, Classic Lemonade and Classic Iced Tea.

Goodfellow continued: “As health-conscious consumers advance their search for more flavor beyond lightly-flavored hard seltzer, today’s launch delivers in a big way and continues our mission to serve up a wide variety of cocktails with transparent, uncompromising ingredients that represent bold flavor they can trust.”

Crook & Marker’s 15% ABV Margaritas are available now and sold in retail stores, bars, restaurants and other locations nationwide, with prices varying by market. To locate Crook & Marker products at a store near you, please visit: crookandmarker.com.

About Crook & Marker

Who said bold flavor and better ingredients can’t go hand in hand? Crook & Marker is reimagining alcohol with a portfolio of zero sugar USDA Organic cocktails that are bursting with flavor and are perfect for consumers who are trying to avoid loads of calories and carbs. Available nationwide in Lime and Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita, Grapefruit Lime Paloma, Blackberry Lime Mojito, Piña Colada, Spiked Classic Lemonade, Spiked Classic Tea and Spiked & Sparkling flavors, Crook & Marker cocktails are made with Organic Supergrain Alcohol – brewed from quinoa, millet, amaranth and cassava. They are sweetened from natural sources, gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan.

