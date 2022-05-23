CUCIELO Launches Dry Vermouth Di Torino for Global Markets

The award-winning CUCIELO Vermouth has expanded its collection with the launch of a Dry Vermouth di Torino that has been crafted to capture the essence of ‘Golden Hour’ and Italian Aperitivo Culture.

CUCIELO Dry (18% ABV, 50cl) aims to perfect the epitome of aperitif cocktails, the Martini, with crisp notes of fresh Sicilian citrus, complemented by a light herbal bitterness throughout. Distribution will be focused on existing and new premium on-trade accounts as well as specialist off-trade and E-commerce.

Roll-out of the new expression will begin from 23rd May 2022 in its 28 international markets across Europe, North Americas, Africa and Asia. The first launch will be in Hamburg, Germany with market partners, Volume Spirits (part of Wein Wolf Group) and the brand will later be launched at Brooklyn Bar Convention in mid-June. Purpose-led drinks firm Ten Locks will begin UK distribution from June.

Hailing from Italy’s Piedmont region, which was the birthplace of both Vermouth and Aperitivo culture, CUCIELO Dry is a Vermouth Di Torino, a style so respected it has been protected by EU law since 2017 as a DOC appellation and is recognised for its superior quality and provenance.

With its unique “Ricetta Originale”, CUCIELO Dry’s all natural botanical formula, includes pontica & gentle artemisia, Aloe Ferox, bitter & sweet orange peel from Calabria, elderflower, dried Sicilian lemon peel & cardamom amongst a number of other natural, secret ingredients. This versatile, natural vermouth also has enough character to work simply mixed with premium tonic or on its own, served chilled, over ice with garnish of orange wedge.

It is the third expression from the brand which was founded by Artisan Spirits CEO, Andy Holmes, with an aim to bring vermouth to a new generation of drinkers. It follows the launch of CUCIELO Rosso and Bianco which both arrived in 2018, and in 2021 were awarded double gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Commenting on the launch, founder Andy Holmes says: “Not only is the Martini one of the most iconic Vermouth based cocktails, it’s probably the most iconic cocktail of all time, so it was always a natural next step for us to create a dry expression designed for the serve. CUCIELO Dry is a homage to aperitivo culture – from the selection of botanicals through to the label design which is inspired by the iconic golden hour.

“It’s a really exciting time in the history of Vermouth as the rise of aperitif drinks globally has opened up the category to a new generation of drinkers who are not only enjoying vermouth in amazing cocktails but also as the hero ingredient in a spritz or simple serve. We’re also seeing new levels of excitement in vermouth amongst bartenders, who are embracing the spirit’s complexity which is often compared to that of a perfume”.

“While CUCIELO’s aim is to bring vermouth to modern drinkers, authenticity and originality sit at the heart of our products and our dry expression follows the revered techniques that led to Vermouth Di Torino becoming recognised in EU law in 2017 as a DOC appellation for its quality and provenance”.

Becky Davies, Head of Commercial at Ten Locks says: “CUCIELO Dry Vermouth di Torino launches in the UK just in time for a summer whereby we expect Italian Aperitivo Culture to flourish.

“The launch represents a clear opportunity for the on-trade to get behind the consumer appetite for the classic Martini, and the simple serve with tonic taps into the lower alcohol drinks trend. For retailers, Cucielo is an exceptional vermouth with fresh, premium, eye-catching branding to attract those at home drinkers across the country who wish to celebrate golden hour in style.

“CUCIELO Dry Vermouth di Torino is a welcome and powerful addition to our portfolio – we’re confident the brand will win for our customers this summer owing to its classic and hugely respected provenance and contemporary positioning.”

CUCIELO Dry Vermouth is available from May 23rd across Europe, Asia and Africa with an RRP of €16-18.50 depending on the market.

For More Information:

https://www.cucielo.com/