De Kuyper Launches Batched Cocktails

Cheers to convenience! De Kuyper Royal Distillers takes the next step to be the preferred cocktail partner for everyone on every occasion. The Dutch family company is launching five De Kuyper Batched Cocktails for on-trade chains as well as for independent outlets: Espresso Martini, Pornstar Martini, Mojito, Strawberry Mojito and Piña Colada. Made with premium De Kuyper liqueurs such as De Kuyper Crème de Café, De Kuyper Wild Strawberry and De Kuyper Passionfruit, the batched high-quality cocktails provide consistent quality and enable anyone to serve best cocktails fast – for maximum convenience in bars. De Kuyper Batched Cocktails with an ABV ranging from 12 to 18% come in 1l bottles and will first be available for trade partners in the Netherlands.

“We developed De Kuyper Batched Cocktails with our on-trade partners in mind, partners who want to serve high-quality, great tasting cocktails but don’t always have the time to fully prepare themselves to mix them. We didn’t compromise; we put quality first to craft the real deal, as close as possible to the freshly made perfect serve. We tweaked until we had the perfect Espresso Martini or Mojito and used it as a base to develop our five batched cocktails,” explains Mark de Witte, CEO of De Kuyper Royal Distillers. “Being the ‘Home of the Cocktail,’ our new initiative perfectly fits with our vision to democratize cocktails and enable everyone to mix and enjoy best tasting cocktails,” adds de Witte. The five batched cocktails are either the most popular volume cocktails like Mojito and Piña Colada or trendy cocktails like the Espresso Martini and Pornstar Martini. With this product innovation De Kuyper offers its on-trade partners the opportunity to purchase five sought-after cocktails from one manufacturer.

Designed for independent bars and restaurants as well as chains with a focus on high-volume sales, speed and possibly fluctuating staff, the five De Kuyper Batched Cocktails can be mixed without special bartender experience in less than a minute and with a maximum of 1-2 ingredients in almost any location. One bottle contains either eight cocktails of 125ml to shake or ten cocktails of 100ml to top up with sparkling water. Step-by-step instructions on how to mix the cocktails are printed on the rear label, including a recommendation on glassware as well. The QR code leads to more detailed how-to videos.

Bringing in its more than 325 years of expertise in creating high quality liqueurs, De Kuyper consistently pursues its vision to “Own the Cocktail” and enables everyone to enjoy great cocktails on every occasion. As one of the world’s leading liqueur distilleries, curiosity and passion for the distilled product are the constant driving force behind De Kuyper’s innovative and successful new product developments. The Dutch family business received the prestigious “Liqueur Producer of the Year” award from the internationally leading ISC in 2021 for the third time in a row next to many trophies and awards for its spirits and liqueurs.

About De Kuyper Royal Distillers

De Kuyper Royal Distillers is a family-owned liqueur and premium botanical-base spirits company founded in 1695 by Petrus De Kuyper. The company is headquartered in Schiedam near Rotterdam (NL). De Kuyper Liqueurs is the global market-leading brand in cocktail liqueurs. De Kuyper is both the owner and the producer of a number of world-famous liqueurs such as Peachtree, Heering, Kwai Feh, Acqua Bianca, Muyu, Dutch Cacao, Mandarine Napoléon, Bébo and the botanical-based spirits of the Rutte gin and genever. De Kuyper has been awarded “Liqueur Producer of the Year” at the International Spirits Competition (ISC) three years in a row (2019-2021). Mark de Witte is the company’s global CEO.

For More Information:

https://www.dekuyper.com/