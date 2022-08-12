DE-NADA Additive-Free Tequila Is Certified CarbonNeutral

NEW YORK, N.Y.– DE-NADA Additive-Free Tequila has achieved CarbonNeutral product certification in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol. DE-NADA is also one of only 66 tequila brands that are currently confirmed additive-free (few know that Tequila can legally contain hundreds of additives that affect color, flavor, mouthfeel, and more).

In 2002, CarbonNeutral® certification established the first clear set of guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality, and every year since then Climate Impact Partners has continued its commitment to providing a robust framework for clear, transparent, and high-quality carbon neutral action. To achieve CarbonNeutral® certification, businesses and products must demonstrate:

Full understanding of what is included in their carbon footprint;

Accurate, conservative calculation of their numbers;

Setting and achieving goals to reduce remaining emissions of the initial footprint defined;

Offsetting all remaining emissions through financing verified emission reduction or removal projects; and

Showing related engagement from stakeholders.

Adam Millman, Co-Founder and CEO of DE-NADA Additive Free Tequila, says: “In 2017, co-founder Danny Neeson and I set out to produce a delicious Tequila without additives. We made that dream a reality in 2021 when we sold our first bottle. That success allowed us to chase our next dream: being certified CarbonNeutral. Just as we set out to show the world that additive-free tequila is a better choice, we now are glad be an example to show that zero carbon emissions are possible for any company or brand.”

Emily Mileski, Client Engagement Manager for Climate Impact Partners, says: “We work with leading organizations like DE-NADA to deliver action on climate change and create a more sustainable world. In order for DE-NADA Additive-Free Tequila to be certified a CarbonNeutral product – which is accepted as the global standard – the brand owners are supporting projects that are speeding up the global transition to a low-carbon economy, and delivering positive impacts for nature and local communities.”

DE-NADA (NOM 1414) is made by the Vivanco family distillery in Jalisco, which supports DE-NADA’s values of quality, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. DE-NADA Blanco and Reposado (SRPs $38.99 and $42.99/750mL, respectively) are sold in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut via traditional distribution, and available in 22 more states via ReserveBar.

For More Information:

https://www.denadatequila.com/