DEFY Launches Crowdfunding Initiative in Advance of Wider U.S. Launch

DEFY, a leading canned wine company defining what good wine looks like, where it is drunk and how it is served, has announced the launch of their first-ever crowdfunding program via WeFunder as the company works to secure $500K in funding for marketing, sales growth, ongoing production and order fulfillment as they make their way in the United States in the months ahead.

Snapshot of Current Traction and Success

Securement of notable listing with international hotel chain and high-end organic supermarket

No money spent to-date on marketing or advertising with sales across the UK in both on and off premise accounts

Launch of 6 products to-date with 2 new products in pipeline

Roll-out of wine keg offerings

27% increase in direct sales to independent accounts (across UK)

“We’re launching our crowdfunding campaign because we have always wanted DEFY to be open and approachable and we want everyone to have the chance to be a part of that. We’ve proven the desire for our wine and now we want to bring our premium wines to the U.S,” states Leslie Owensby, Founder and CEO of DEFY.

DEFY is the modern way to enjoy wine; simple, sustainable and convenient; no fuss or pretension, just good vegan, organic wine that comes in a can.

DEFY produces the highest quality ready-to-drink (RTD) canned wines

Made with 60-70% less CO2 than glass wine bottles

Canned format enables you to drink wherever you want as well as much or as little as you want

For More Information:

https://defy.wine/