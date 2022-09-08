Denver’s Ironton Pumpkin Spice Liqueur Returns

Ironton Distillery in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood is releasing its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Liqueur again on September 16th. This award-winning, limited edition liqueur is fall in a bottle – it’s so yummy! It has sold out every year and we anticipate this year being the same!

Pumpkin Spice Liqueur is made in house with real pumpkin plus warm cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves mixed in. Bottles are now available for pre-order. Guests save $1 off their bottle plus get a free pumpkin with all pre-orders. And every order comes with a commemorative pin this year.

For More Information:

https://bit.ly/IrontonPSLPreOrder22