Desert Door Names Rachel Vallejo Carneglia As Director of Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas — Desert Door Texas Sotol is proud to announce the hire of Rachel Vallejo Carneglia as the company’s new Director of Marketing. She was most recently the marketing director for Austin Parks Foundation. With this new hire, Desert Door plans to expand the company’s reach across Texas with new consumer-focused campaigns going to market in mid-2022. Vallejo Carneglia will direct the company’s product launches, digital marketing and brand development, as well as promote Desert Door’s sustainability and land conservation efforts via their nonprofit Wild Spirit Wild Places.

Vallejo Carneglia joins Desert Door’s 60-person team headquartered in Driftwood, Texas, at the brand’s distillery. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Vallejo Carneglia had served as the marketing director for Austin Parks Foundation since 2015. While in this role, she managed the brand launch of the new Zilker Eagle mini-train, developed graphic design elements for digital and print outlets, oversaw integrated marketing campaigns, and created strategy for events such as Movies in the Park and the foundation’s volunteer sustainability efforts at ACL Music Festival. Her experience spans over 10 years and includes web content creation, email marketing, collateral design, ecommerce, brand development and social media production. Since 2009, she has owned and operated RachelAnn Design, a graphic design and marketing consultancy offering corporate branding, marketing strategy and advertising. Some of her notable past clients include Leadership Austin, The Hatian Education and Leadership Program (HELP) and the Indivisible Movement. Alongside her passion for marketing and design, Vallejo Carneglia has a strong interest in community building. Currently, she is the VP of Communications on the Board of Young Nonprofit Professionals Network of Austin and works to engage Texans in the legislative process at the state capitol.

“We are excited to welcome Rachel to our growing team. Her vast marketing experience and knowledge will help our brand expand across Texas,” said Arty Tan, CMO of Desert Door. “Rachel embodies the spirit of Desert Door and will be able to combine her passions toward our continued success.”

Vallejo Carneglia’s experience in conservation work will support Desert Door’s efforts to highlight the individuals and organizations taking action to save natural resources through their recently-introduced conservation series in partnership with Land Stewards in Texas. With the help of Vallejo Carneglia, Desert Door will only continue to increase their engagement and brand loyalty.

Desert Door, launched in Austin, Texas, in November 2017, produces a line of sotol made from the evergreen sotol, or Desert Spoon plant, native to West Texas.

