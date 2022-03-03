Dewey Crush Announces Statewide Distribution in Maryland And D.C. through Republic National Distributing Company

DELAWARE — Delaware-based Dewey Beverage, Inc., maker of the original canned crush cocktail, announces it’s new partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) to expand the Company’s distribution of it’s new and wildly successful ready-to-drink Dewey Crush, in Maryland, and the District of Columbia. With this new partnership, all three Dewey Crush canned cocktails – the Original Orange Crush, Ruby Red Grapefruit Crush, and Watermelon Crush – will now be available for purchase throughout the State of Maryland and DC, along with a “Crush Pack” variety pack.

“As a premier national alcohol distributor, we are thrilled to partner with RNDC to help us manage our rapid growth in and outside of the Mid-Atlantic. We started Dewey Crush to capture the essence of an East Coast summer by formulating the original crush cocktail into a convenient single-serve can to ensure people can take summer just about anywhere. Partnering with RNDC for our expansion into Maryland and DC is the perfect fit Dewey Crush and really lays the foundation for our continued growth” says Co-Founder Jarret Stopforth.

Available in three sessionable serves, Dewey Crush is in fact, not a seltzer. Dewey Crush is a hand-crafted cocktail inspired by the beaches in Delaware and formulated at the inspirational home of the crush cocktail – The Starboard Restaurant. Dewey Crush is made with premium vodka, triple sec, real fresh crushed fruit, and lemon-lime soda blended in a can so you can take that East Coast summer experience anywhere.

Dewey Crush is available in over 250 stores in Delaware and currently being added all over Maryland and the District of Columbia, with more states coming online soon. It is available in individual flavor 4-packs, as well as the “Crush Pack” 12-pack.

ABOUT DEWEY CRUSH

Founded in 2020, Delaware-based Dewey Beverage, Inc. launched their new line-up of Dewey Beach inspired, ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the Summer of 2021 in Delaware. Crafted with 100% all natural ingredients, Dewey Crush comes in three mouthwatering flavors – the original classic Orange Crush, our juicy Ruby Red Grapefruit Crush, and the iconic Watermelon Crush (8% ABV in 355ml cans). We Canned Summer™ so you can take the experience and essence of an East Coast summer anywhere.

