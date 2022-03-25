Dewey Crush Continues Mid-Atlantic Expansion, Adds Southern Jersey Through Kramer Beverage

DELAWARE— Delaware-based Dewey Beverage, Inc., maker of the original canned crush cocktail, announces its new partnership with Kramer Beverage to continue the Company’s Mid-Atlantic expansion of its new ready-to-drink canned cocktail – Dewey Crush. With this new partnership, Dewey Crush will now be available all over South Jersey, including the Jersey Shore.

“Since we are based out of Delaware, our number one business priority is owning our backyard – the Mid-Atlantic – where we already have a legion of fans and validated product-market fit” says Co-Founder Jaret Stopforth. “Naturally New Jersey and in particular the Jersey Shore will be key because of its close proximity to Delaware and the common East Coast beach culture. – To service this market, there was really only one choice for us – South Jersey’s first choice – Kramer Beverage.”

Not to be confused with a typical seltzer, Dewey Crush is a full-flavored, real cocktail in a can. Currently available in three hand-crafted flavors – Original Orange, Ruby Red Grapefruit, and Watermelon – Dewey Crush is the closest thing you will find to a cocktail that you would make at home, or buy at a bar. Formulated at the inspirational home of the crush cocktail – The Starboard Restaurant in Dewey Beach – Dewey Crush is made with premium vodka, triple sec, real fresh crushed fruit, and lemon-lime soda.

Dewey Crush is available all over its birth home of Delaware, and is now being added all across Maryland, the District of Columbia, and South Jersey, with more states and regions coming online soon. It is currently available in individual flavor 4-packs, as well as the “Crush Pack” 12-pack.

About Kramer Beverage

Kramer Beverage is South Jersey’s largest award winning beer wholesaler, owned and operated by four generations of the Kramer family since 1924. Kramer Beverage is based out of Hammonton, Atlantic County, and services eight counties in southern New Jersey with top brands from Molson Coors, Constellation, Yuengling, Boston Beer, Heineken USA, Pabst, Diageo, FIFCO, and more. Kramer Beverage also distributes a wide variety of craft beers, from suppliers such as New Belgium and Sierra Nevada, to local favorites including Flying Fish, Double Nickel, Evil Genius, Glasstown, and 2SP.

About Dewey Crush

Founded in 2020, Delaware-based Dewey Beverage, Inc. launched their new line-up of Dewey Beach inspired, ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the Summer of 2021 in Delaware. Crafted with 100% all natural ingredients, Dewey Crush comes in three mouthwatering flavors – the original classic Orange Crush, our juicy Ruby Red Grapefruit Crush, and the iconic Watermelon Crush (8% ABV in 355ml cans). We Canned Summer™ so you can take the experience and essence of an East Coast summer anywhere.

For More Information:

https://deweycrush.com/