Black Infusions Dirty Shirley RTD Hits California

BOSTON, Mass.— The Drink of the Summer is coming to California consumers in the convenience of a can as BEVMO, the largest specialty beverage retailer on the west coast, will be stocking the Black Infusions Dirty Shirley RTD across the state. The Dirty Shirley RTD will also be available to California consumers via the GoPuff app.

The Shirley Temple has been a popular non-alcoholic drink since its namesake pranced and pouted across movie screens in the 30s. The adult cocktail version is made ‘dirty’ with a shot of vodka.

Black Infusions Dirty Shirley was launched earlier this summer and is made with dark cherry vodka, naturally infused with real cherries, and is free from artificial sugar, colors and ingredients, unlike the “syrupy, verging on sickly sweet” version which the New York Times reports is served in many bars.

“Our Black Infusions Dirty Shirley RTD combines two things that are hot right now – the nostalgia of the Dirty Shirley with the convenience of canned cocktails,” said Michael Davidson, Co-Founder, Black Infusions. “The big difference is that with the Black Infusions Dirty Shirley, rather than drinking a canned cocktail because it’s convenient, you can drink a canned cocktail that tastes good. Thanks to BEVMO and GoPuff, consumers across California will be able to taste that for themselves.”

Black Infusions Dirty Shirley (ABV 6.9%) will be available in 12-ounce single cans and 4-packs (SRP $13.99).

The Black Infusions Dirty Shirley RTD joins the Black Infusions portfolio of infused vodkas. Dark Cherry, Black Fig and Gold Apricot are all naturally infused with dried fruit. In fact, there is seven pounds of fresh fruit in each bottle. All three vodkas are 60-proof, gluten-free, and made without artificial sugars, flavors, or colors. Black Infusions products are currently distributed in 19 markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington, DC and are available online.

About Black Infusions

Black Infusions produces award-winning premium craft spirits from two ingredients: dried fruit and vodka. All Black Infusions products are free of artificial sugars, flavors and colors and are among the highest-rated vodkas ever reviewed by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Uniquely versatile, Black Infusions elevate cocktails – both traditional and modern – across all occasions, even those where vodka traditionally doesn’t play. The company’s three products, Black Fig, Gold Apricot and Dark Cherry, were created by Michael Davidson, CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur. They were inspired by the old-fashioned but effective method of steeping real fruit in neutral spirits made from corn.

For More Information:

https://blackinfusions.com/