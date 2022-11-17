Don Londrés Premium Tequila Appoints Barbara Cyzon as Head of Brand Operations

Don Londre´s is the newest premium tequila, crafted using 100% agave, created by music mogul and serial entrepreneur Dre London, alongside legendary masters of the spirit, the Gonza´lez family. Launched in May 2022, Don Londre´s is quickly growing in distribution in North America and the brand is pleased to announce Barbara Cyzon has been appointed Head of Brand Operations effective as of late November 2022.

Cyzon joins the Don Londre´s team where she will bring her love for building brands and hospitality into the culture of the luxurious tequila. Working alongside Dre London, Cyzon’s expertise will be instrumental in helping lead the brand strategically across international markets during a time of unprecedented growth and forward expansion.

Her vast knowledge of the alcohol industry comes from her time representing the Remy Cointreau portfolio for the largest market in Canada. Cyzon was responsible for the execution of National marketing programs and the development of key strategic partnerships and activations including Live Nation, Veld Music Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Barbara Cyzon’s love for the entertainment industry started young, being exposed to music at an early age in a musical home. Her passion for creativity and academia led her to pursue her Bachelor’s in business at Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto Metropolitan University and shortly after began her career at Universal Music Canada. She later moved to take on the role of Entertainment Sales at Thompson Hotel, where she helped advance tours, book artist stays, develop lifestyle programming which would bring her to eventually meeting Dre London.

As Head of Brand Operations, Cyzon’s responsibilities will include, but not limited to:

Develop, plan, and execute the implementation of marketing activities, both on premise and in retail across North America

Lead brand strategy development across all markets, working in partnership with stakeholder

Oversee distribution of products while managing relationships and driving collaboration with supply partners

Participate in forecasting budgets and overall management of performance vs. growth targets

Develop and manage field marketing teams and activate on premise and events, working closely with various partnerships

“We are excited to bring Barbara Cyzon onboard as Head of Brand Operations for my rapidly growing premium tequila, Don Londre´s. Her experience in the entertainment industry and key efforts on the Remy Cointreau portfolio makes her the perfect fit to lead operations and help take Don Londre´s to the next level.” – Dre London, Founder and CEO of Don Londre´s.

About Don Londre´s

Founded by music manager and entrepreneur Dre London, Don Londre´s is not just a tequila, it’s a lifestyle—modern, classic, simplicist—that adds a luxurious taste to every moment of life you choose to toast in celebration. As a business powerhouse who jets around the globe year-round, London has tasted the best the world has to offer. So, when it came to creating the finest tequila on the market, he knew exactly what he was looking for. The brand was crafted using 100% agave alongside legendary masters of the spirit, the Gonza´lez family of Mexico. Don Londre´s, which will launch with a smooth, creamy Blanco this summer, is the finest tequila made for celebrating life’s finest moments—always responsibly, always with style, always with love.

For More Information:

https://www.donlondres.com