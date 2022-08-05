Drake’s Organic Spirits Now Supplying Bulk Organic, Sustainable, Non-GMO Cane Alcohol B2B

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Drake’s Organic Spirits — the only organic and sustainable spirit producer on the market that is certified USDA Organic, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan, and Kosher — is now supplying bulk cane alcohol B2B, offering a portion of its annual 12 million proof gallons of organic cane alcohol to distillers, copackers, blenders, flavor houses/extract manufacturers, and other companies seeking high-quality sustainable organic alcohol. While most American spirits are based on GMO corn and grain — which require annual planting and tilling that leads to soil erosion and chemical pollution — Drake’s distills USDA Organic certified sugarcane grown near the equator in South America producing multiple crops per season, and these spirits are distilled multiple times to achieve the highest quality of beverage grade alcohol.

In 2022, 5 years after the company was launched, Drake’s was identified by Beverage Information & Insights Group as one of the fastest growing wine and spirit brands in the U.S. and won its first-ever Growth Brands Award within the “Rising Star” category, with domestic U.S. sales of 70,000 9L cases through distribution in 44 states and 5 countries. This same year, Drake’s Organic Premium Vodka won a Gold Medal in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most prestigious and largest spirits competitions in the U.S. Drake’s Organic has been the leading spirits brand building out a new health and wellness category in the beverage alcohol space focused on “Better for you, better for the planet” spirits.

Mark Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Drake’s Organic Spirits, says: “We have seen a substantial increase in companies searching for sustainable and organic alcohol, including other beverage alcohol companies as well as food processing, cosmetics, CBD/THC, and flavor extract companies. We are happy to support any company that aims to produce more sustainable, organic products; the more companies that are doing this, the better for all of us.”

